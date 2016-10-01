Highly-anticipated meeting fails to match expectations for Oswego East football

If Oswego East was going to end the 11-year drought against Oswego and bring home the first crosstown classic trophy in school history, it appeared as if Friday night was the Wolves’ best opportunity.

Their roster is filled with a host of talented players this year, including a pair of Division I commits in Ivory Kelly-Martin (Iowa) and Elijah James (Central Michigan).

Oswego East opened the year with the program's first 5-0 start in its history behind an explosive offense averaging 45.8 points per game and a strong defense that has benefited from practicing against their own offensive speed for months. And – the Wolves were playing on their home field in front of 6,000 fans in a sold out game.

So, what happened on Friday night?

Oswego proved why it has five consecutive Southwest Prairie Conference championships and an undefeated record against Oswego East.

Oswego stuck to its game plan, contained Kelly-Martin, forced three fumbles – patiently waited for its offense to come around in the fourth quarter.

"Can you adapt to [Kelly-Martin's] speed? We cannot simulate that. That was a concern going in, but the kids stuck to the game plan of keeping him bottled up," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. "He's so good that you have to know where he's at, but they're so good that you can't just say, 'Where's 11?' Their other weapons will kill you. They have talent everywhere. You have to play a true team concept.

"We stuck with what we have, tweaked it a little bit and paid a little bit more attention to him. There was at least one linebacker who was always eyeballing him, no matter what."

The result was a 21-3 win for Oswego, after the Panthers kept Oswego East out of the end zone for the first time this season.

Kelly-Martin came into the game averaging 139 yards per game and 9.3 yards per carry – and those stats are over just 16 quarters of football after the senior took a seat on the bench at halftime against both Romeoville and Joliet Central with a running clock by intermission. He also has scored 14 of the Wolves’ 22 touchdowns.

But against Oswego, Kelly-Martin only broke free for two runs of 10 yards or more for a total of 101 yards on 22 carries.

Players like Noah Shannon, Miguel Montoya and Nathan Ricken pressured (and sacked) Oswego East quarterback Jaylon Banks throughout the game. Defensive backs Julian Bell, Josh Shodipo (fumble recovery) and Kyle Keeton (interception) stuck to their assignments and were nearly flawless in pass protection.

"They're a very good defense," Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "They're as physical defensively as I thought they were going to be. Truth be told, our defense did a great job putting them in some really bad spots offensively. Oswego's Oswego. They're going to come out and do what they do."

As good as the Oswego defense has been this season, allowing just 9.6 points per game through the first five weeks, the offense has been limited. The Panthers scored just four touchdowns in the first three weeks, but had a breakout 42-point effort against Romeoville in Week 5.

Holding a 7-3 lead over Oswego East at halftime, it certainly was the kind of scoreboard Oswego has been used to seeing this year and the Panthers played with confidence from start to finish.

So, what happened Friday night?

Oswego made a bold statement that the SPC crown still belongs at the high school on Route 71.

Oswego East won’t hit the panic button, with the strong potential of finishing 8-1 and hosting a first round playoff game. Whether that’s a Class 7A or 8A game is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, Oswego will work to close out an undefeated season against remaining opponents Joliet Central (1-5), Plainfield South (4-2) and Plainfield Central (0-6).

"This game doesn't make or break our season. There were only a handful of teams last year that were in the state finals that were undefeated. There's opportunity depending on if we are 7A or 8A that we can play these guys again," LeBlanc said.

Oswego East remains on the bubble between being a large Class 7A playoff team or a small Class 8A team – which could set up a potential rematch with Class 8A Oswego in November. And everyone knows it’s tough to beat a good team twice. At least, that’s what the Wolves hope as they wait for another shot at Oswego.