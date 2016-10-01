High school football notes: Johnsburg, Jacobs, Crystal Lake South, Crystal Lake Central and Hampshire notes

Johnsburg senior linebacker Bryce Smith was supposed to play an integral role for the defense on one of the Skyhawks’ best teams in school history.

Smith suffered a torn left ACL in Week 2 at Rochelle, but tried to play with a brace supporting the joint in Friday’s 56-0 win against Woodstock North. Smith, a third-year varsity starter, played one series, hoping his leg could hold up, but had to leave after that.

“It felt unstable and shifted,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “He will not attempt to play again. He wanted to at least try and play with it.”

Since Smith had not yet had surgery, he was not risking further injury. It was a matter of whether the knee would hold up and he could withstand the pain. Smith was seen crying on the sideline after he left the game.

“It breaks our hearts,” DeBoeuf said.

Johnsburg’s defense has pitched four consecutive shutouts without Smith, and the Skyhawks, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll, seem destined to pick up the No. 1 seed in the northern half of that class when the playoff pairings are announced Oct. 22.

Robust flavor: Jacobs guard Jimmy Wormsley was excited that the Golden Eagles changed their offensive philosophy to a pounding running game. Jacobs coach Bill Mitz opted to make the change their “Robust” package heading into Friday’s game against Crystal Lake Central.

Jacobs responded with a 29-point second half and a 43-14 victory to move to 3-3 and remain in contention for a playoff spot. Mitz cited the growth of a young offensive line, with Wormsley, fellow juniors Dylan DeMuth and Cade Purifoye, sophomore Cade Portell and senior Kyle Vega, as a reason for the switch.

Jacobs ran with two tight ends and three backs for most of the game.

It means fewer opportunities for quarterback Chris Katrenick, who is headed to Bowling Green, to throw, but he does not mind.

“We won, I love that,” said Katrenick, who had two touchdown passes among his five completions. “Any way we can win, I’m down for it. I had fun out there.”

The “Robust” package was always there, so it was not a huge adjustment. Just like the Eagles still have their spread sets if they need to throw or need a hurry-up offense.

Leaving early: Katrenick will finish his graduation requirements in December and head to Bowling Green, Ohio, in January to start college and participate in the Falcons' spring practices.

Katrenick, a third-year varsity starter, is taking a full load this semester to finish early. He committed in to the Mid-American Conference school in April.

“I knew [leaving early] was something I wanted to do regardless of where I went,” Katrenick said. “I’ll be able to learn the offense. They have a fifth-year senior starting now. They made it clear it needed to be something I wanted to do, and it is.”

Katrenick talked with former Marian Central quarterback Chris Streveler, who finished in the middle of his senior year and attended Minnesota, about leaving early.

Young cats: Crystal Lake Central has extremely slim playoff hopes with a 2-4 record after its fourth consecutive loss Friday. But Tigers fans can take heart in playing with a lineup full of juniors.

“We’re starting 16 juniors and a sophomore,” Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. “They’re learning what it takes to turn the corner. They show flashes all the time of being able to do it, but we’re not real football-smart at times.”

Central would have to beat Huntley, Dundee-Crown and Cary-Grove to make the playoffs.

Staples injured: Central quarterback Jake Staples left Friday's game twice, once three plays into the game and later, for good, in the fourth quarter. Staples scrambled early in the game and gained a first down, but suffered a blow to the neck. He returned and threw two first-half touchdown passes.

In the fourth quarter, Jacobs defensive lineman Brandon Ceisel hit Staples hard after he had just released a pass and landed on top of him. Staples did not return from that hit.

McLaughlin said Staples was doing better Saturday morning at the team’s meeting. He said the junior will be checked further Monday regarding his chances to play next week.

Keegan returns: Crystal Lake South sophomore lineman Trevor Keegan returned to action Friday after missing a week because of a concussion suffered in Week 4 against Prairie Ridge. Gators quarterback Luke Nolan was happy to see the 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle back on the offensive line for South’s 45-20 victory over Hampshire.

"It's nice, it's really good,” Nolan said. “Last week was a little tough on the left side, because Trevor's always been starting there, so it was a new position for a lot of guys trying to rotate in there. So it was big to have him back."

Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann agreed, but still had to do some shuffling on the line because of a different injury.

"It's big. Unfortunately, we lost Connor Buckner, so we traded a guard for a tackle this week. But [Keegan] is a dominating blocker, so it's huge to have that," Ahsmann said. "We'd really like to have everybody back, but Max Klinsky stepped up and did a great job for Connor.

Honoring Ellett: Hampshire had a special guest as its honorary captain for the coin toss Friday against South, former coach Ron Ellett, who led the Whip-Purs to Class 1A state championships in 1976 and 1979.

Ellett, who lives in Arizona, attended the game with several members of the 1976 team, who were taking pictures with their old trophies and letter jackets. Ellett was 124-68-3 in 21 seasons as the Whips' coach.

Tough road: Hampshire (3-3) needs two wins in its final three games against Prairie Ridge, McHenry and Jacobs to reach the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

“We’re still 3-3, we still have our goals in front of us,” Whips coach Mike Brasile said. “We’ve got a tough week coming up with PR. They’re a quality team and we’ll have to play the best game we’ve played in order to go up there and upset those guys. We’re going to live in the present, continue to work every single day. That’s what we’ve got to do this week.”

• John Wilkinson and Sean Hammond contributed to this report.