Plainfield North football brings out claws against Joliet Central

JOLIET – Plainfield North unleashed a three-headed offensive monster during a 41-0 Southwest Prairie Conference win over host Joliet Central Friday.

A staunch defense and long punt return for a touchdown also helped the Tigers run their marks to 4-2 overall, 4-2 in the SPC and a win away from playoff consideration. Joliet Central dropped to 1-5, 1-5.

Quarterback Brady Miller, running back Tyler Hoosman and wide receiver Connor Peplow put on a show during the first half, accounting for 249 of 266 yards and all of the Tigers’ 41 points.

Miller passed for 133 yards and three touchdowns; Hoosman totaled 118 rushing and receiving yards and three scores; and Peplow caught five passes for 102 yards, two touchdowns and was 6 for 7 on point-after attempts.

The Tigers’ special teams also got in on the fun as Dillon McCarthy returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown to finish the first-half scoring.

It was Plainfield North’s first shutout in 34 games.

Joliet Central finished with 69 yards of offense and three first downs.