High school football: Woodstock falls to Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – Woodstock entered Friday’s game against winless Burlington Central hoping to get its fourth win and move one step closer to playoff eligibility for the first time since 2009.

The Blue Streaks wound up only with disappointment.

“They just outplayed us, and outworked us,” said Streaks coach Tommy Thompson, after the 20-7 setback in their Kishwaukee River Conference game. “We knew coming in they were bigger than us, so we tried to hit our angles up front and we just couldn’t do it.”

The win was the first for Burlington since last Oct. 23, when the Rockets beat Rockford Christian, 32-6. First-year coach Brian Melvin hardly could put his emotions into words.

“We challenged them this week,” Melvin said. “We’ve been all over them to practice like a championship football team. They did everything we asked them to do this week.”

What propelled the Rockets to their first win was a stout defense, combined with a punishing ground game on offense. The defense was highlighted by an interception by senior defensive back Mark Metz with 3:47 left in the game, and the offense sealed the game with an 11-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Cam Kaldenberger with less a minute to play.

Metz’s interception came was the third turnover forced by the Rockets, who totaled four turnovers on the night.

“I was so excited, I can barely remember it,” Metz said of his interception. “One of my coaches was telling me to stay on (my assignment), and I got (the interception).”

The interception led to a Rockets’ missed field goal. However, the interception gave Burlington Central enough momentum to force Woodstock into a four-and-out on its ensuing drive, which consisted of a sack, an incompletion and two deflected passes.

The Rockets took over on Woodstock’s 12 and Kaldenberger scored the sealing touchdown two plays later. The touchdown was the third rushing score for Burlington, who also totaled 182 yard rushing. The rushing attack was led by were led by running back Diondre Smith, who had 120 yards rushing on 23 carries and three touchdowns. The Rockets did not complete a pass.

Woodstock had other opportunities to score during the game, but could not capitalize. The Blue Streaks had the ball on Burlington 10 with 10 minutes to play in the game, but fumbled a handoff exchange which the Rockets recovered.

“We thought we had all gaps covered,” Thompson said of the Rockets’ defense. “I thought we held them off a good bit at first … but like I said, they played hard. Their offensive line is pretty big.”

The Rockets’ homecoming win brought back memories for Melvin, who recalled when he was the defensive coordinator at Aurora East in 2013.. The Tomcats, led by his defense, helped snap a 44-game losing streak against Elgin.

“We have a lot of athletes,” Melvin said. “Tonight, we played like it.”

Outside the box score

Unsung hero:

Mark Metz, Sr. Defensive Back

Metz provided one of the final nails on the coffin, as he intercepted Woodstock quarterback Adian Heidtke with 3:47 left. Metz also contributed the next turnover, as he had a pass deflection which forced the Blue Streaks into a turnover on downs on the Woodstock 12 yard line.

Quick Stats:

Burlington Central 20, Woodstock 7

Burlington Central: 7, 6, 0, 7 - 20

Woodstock: 7, 0, 0, 0, - 7

First quarter

Sumner 5-run, kick is good. (9:58)

Smith 53-run, kick is good. (9:53)

Second quarter

Smith 1-run, kick no good. (9:17)

Fourth

Kaldenberger 11-run. Kick is good. (0:48)

Burlington Central RB Dionte Smith - 23 carries, 120 yards, 2 TDs

Burlington Central

Passing: DiCostanzo - 0-1, 0 yards. Kaldenberger - 0-1, 0 yards.

Rushing: Pierre - 23 rushes, 120 yards, 2 TDs. Fay - 6 rushes, 23 yards. DiCostanzo - 1 rush, 25 yards. Kaldenberger - 3 rushes, 11 yards, 1 TD. Hansen - 1 rush, 3 yards.

Receiving: NO STATS

Woodstock

Passing: Hogue - 6-12, 51 yards. Heidtke - 5-11, 58 yards, 0 TDs/1 INT

Rushing: Sumner - 17 rushes, 70 yards, 1 TD. Simpson - 2 rushes, 0 yards. Hogue - 4 rushes, 8 yards. Gardner - 5 rushes, 19 yards. Hiedtke - 4 rushes, 12 yards. Doyle - 5 rushes, 45 yards. Wade - 1 rush, 1 yard.

Receiving: Simpson - 1 rec, 21 yards. Brainard - 4 rec, 46 yards. Gardner - 4 rec, 34 yards. Sumner - 1 rec, 4 yards. Arellano - 1 rec, 0 yards.

And another thing...

The Rockets defense played to win, forcing four Blue Streak turnovers on the night en route to their first win on the season. However, they did it all on the ground offensively, as they did not complete a pass on the night. Instead they recorded 182 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.