High school football: Richmond-Burton tops Harvard

HARVARD – In the waning moments Friday, Harvard’s Cipriano Flores, a 5-foot-3, 140-pound safety, leaped and swatted a would-be completion from the grasp of 6-foot-9 Richmond-Burton tight end Joey St. Pierre.

It provided a highlight for Harvard on a night that otherwise belonged to R-B.

Sticking mainly to a punishing ground game that produced 307 rushing yards and three touchdowns, the Rockets blanked Harvard, 27-0, in their Kishwaukee River Conference game at Dan Horne Field.

"Our offensive line did a great job - as usual," R-B running back Shane Byrne said. "The running game is our main weapon. We can pass, but we hurt teams with the run."

Byrne scored on a pair of 1-yard runs for the Rockets (4-2 overall, 3-1 KRC) in the first half.

Byrne also hurt the Hornets (1-5, 0-4) from his linebacker position on defense before he scored.

On Harvard's first play from scrimmage, quarterback Dylan Stephens connected with Liam Joyce for a 21-yard pass play, although Byrne was there to recover Joyce’s fumble.

The Rockets then marched 38 yards for Byrne’s first touchdown.

R-B later drove 75 yards for Byrne’s second score.

Running back Mark Marzahl broke a 52-yard run for R-B in the third quarter, setting up Blaine Bayer’s 1-yard run.

Meanwhile, Harvard’s offense struggled with three turnovers and could not produce any points against the Rockets, who have allowed 27 points in the last three games.

Flores gave the Hornets’ fans something to cheer about when he tipped the ball away from St. Pierre, an NCAA Division I basketball recruit.

"He (Flores) might be the smallest safety in the state," Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. "But he doesn't play like it. There is no doubt in my mind that this team is getting better every week. We don't look like an 0-for team. Every practice is enjoyable."

Harvard’s lone win came in a forfeit from Kelvyn Park in the opener when that team did not have enough players.

St. Pierre did get his first high school touchdown with 4:40 to play on a 31-yard pass from quarterback Brady Gibson.

Unsung Hero

Shawn Bough

Harvard, Sophomore, Punter/Quarterback

A silver lining in the Hornets' otherwise tough season, Bough boomed a punt of 61 yards to pin Richmond-Burton deep in its own territory Friday night.

Quick Stats

Richmond-Burton 27, Harvard 0

Richmond-Burton. 7. 7. 6. 7. - 27

Harvard. 0. 0. 0. 0. - 0

First Quarter

RB - Byrne 1 run (Kilcoyne kick) 6:42

Second Quarter

RB - Byrne 1 run (Kilcoyne kick) 8:49

Third Quarter

RB - Bayer 1 run 8:18 (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

RB - St. Pierre 31 pass from Gibson (Kilcoyne kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Richmond-Burton: Byrne 10-56, 2 TDs; Bayer 11-55, 1 TD; Marzahl 12-137; Kortan 4-40; Gibson 6-2; Zimmer 1-6; Harr 1-4; Pedley 4-7; Harvard: Nelson 2-36; Joyce 23-29; Bough 1-14; Castillo 2-3; Pena 1-4; D. Stephens 5- -6

PASSING: Richmond-Burton: Gibson 2-for-8, 49 yds., 1 TD; Harvard: D. Stephens 4-for-13, 62 yds., 2 ints.

RECEIVING: Richmond-Burton: St. Pierre 2-49, 1 TD; Harvard: Joyce 3-42; Serrano 1-20

TOTAL YARDS: Richmond-Burton: 356; Harvard: 142

Time of Possession: Richmond-Burton 27:23; Harvard 20:37

And another thing...

While Richmond-Burton’s running game is nothing short of spectacular, the Rockets’ passing game is a work in progress. Through the first three-plus quarters of Friday’s triumph, Brady Gibson was 0-for-6.