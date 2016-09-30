High school football: Prairie Ridge dominates McHenry

CRYSTAL LAKE – There’s little doubt remaining that the Prairie Ridge football team has reached juggernaut status in McHenry County.

The Wolves proved as much yet again Friday night with a 62-6 Fox Valley Conference blowout against visiting McHenry, which may have been the most difficult game left on their regular-season schedule.

Prairie Ridge (6-0, 5-0 FVC) had already racked up conference wins against Cary-Grove, Huntley, Crystal Lake South and Crystal Lake Central prior to its lopsided homecoming drubbing of the Warriors (4-2, 3-2).

The win was the 14th straight regular season victory for the Wolves, who began the week ranked No. 2 in the most recent Class 6A Associated Press poll. More importantly, they clinched a playoff berth for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons.

Coach Chris Schremp, who guided the Wolves to a Class 6A state title in 2011, says his team's biggest challenge now is to make sure they don't become complacent or lose focus.

"We've gotta make sure we keep getting better, and that starts with our next practice," Schremp said. "It may look like we had it easy out there, but there are some areas we still need to concentrate on and get better in."

By Schremp's own admission, pass defense is one of those areas. McHenry racked up all 132 of its passing yards in the first half. But after allowing McHenry to score a touchdown on a 12-play, 81-yard drive to start the game, the Wolves responded by scoring 62 unanswered points.

Prairie Ridge got three rushing touchdowns from senior running back Emmanuel Ebirim (13 carries, 128 yards), three from junior quarterback Samson Evans (12 carries, 82 yards), and one touchdown apiece from Trevor Potter, Matthew Grant and Hunter Morlock.

“Our offensive line is just incredible,” Ebirim said. “They take their job so seriously, and those guys know without their effort, we wouldn’t be in the position we are right now. We definitely feel like we have a bit of unfinished business, and something to prove after losing (to Montini) in the (Class 6A) semifinals last year.”

As good as the Wolves were on offense, their defense shined too. In addition to tallying five sacks and three tackles for losses, Prairie Ridge got first-half interceptions from Justin Mikolajczewski and Phil Koenig. And after allowing McHenry to tally 208 yards of first-half offense, it held the Warriors to negative 11 yards the entire second half.

"People talk about how many points we score (271 in six games), but our defense has been outstanding, and doesn't always get the credit or recognition it deserves," said Schremp. "Those guys came to play tonight, and have all year."

Prairie Ridge finishes the regular season with games against Hampshire, Jacobs and Dundee-Crown. McHenry, meanwhile, needs one more victory to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2007. The Warriors have games against Dundee-Crown, Hampshire and Huntley left on their schedule.

"Making the playoffs has been one of our main goals since the start of the year, and this loss doesn't change that," said Warriors coach Nat Zunkel. "The question now is, how will our guys respond to this?

"We did some good things tonight, particularly on offense early. But we just plain got beat by a really, really good football team. We need to put it behind us and keep working on improving each week."

UNSUNG HERO

Austen Ferbet

Prairie Ridge, sr., DL/TE

Ferbet had a monster first half, tallying three sacks and a tackle for a loss in the game's first 24 minutes. He also had a 33-yard gain on the Wolves' lone pass attempt of the evening, which set up a Prairie Ridge touchdown in the second quarter,

QUICK STATS

McHenry 6 0 0 0 — 6

Prairie Ridge 21 20 14 7 — 62

SCORING

First Quarter

M — Mohr 21 pass from Klein, 7:22 (Kick failed)

P — Ebirim 22 run, 4:45 (Kick failed)

P — Ebirim 43 run, 3:01 (Ebirim run)

P — Brown 47 run, 2:05

Second Quarter

P — Evans 25 run, 11:00

P — Ebirim 3 run, 6:42

P — Evans 15 run, 0:28 (Kick failed)

Third Quarter

P — Evans 5 run, 7:06

P — Potter 3 run, 0:40

Fourth Quarter

P — Morlock 3 run, 5:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Ebirim 13-128, Evans 12-82, Brown 5-78, Potter 9-58, Grant 2-17, Morlock 3-12. Totals: 44-375. McHenry: Purpura 11-40, McManus 9-39, Andrade 1-27, Schmidt 1-2, Breisch 1- -minus 19, Klein 7- -minus 24. Totals: 30-65.

PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 1-1-0-33. McHenry: Klein 10-21-2-132, Breisch 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Ferbet 1-33. McHenry: Purpura 3-48, Wagner 2-29, Mohr 2-26, Kosmalski 2-20, Weyde 1-9.

TOTAL YARDS: Prairie Ridge 408, McHenry 187

AND ANOTHER THING ...

After allowing 208 first half yards, Prairie Ridge’s defense held McHenry to negative-11 total yards during the second half. McHenry committed five penalties for 40 yards, and started nine different drives inside its own 25-yard line. The Warriors’ best starting field position was its own 37, early in the second quarter,