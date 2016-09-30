High school football: Photos from latest chapter in Batavia-Geneva rivalry

BATAVIA – The rivalry goes back to a time when cars were a novelty, the United States wasn’t even close to 50 states, and the forward pass was verboten.

There is plenty of history in the Batavia-Geneva football rivalry, and the Bulldogs and Vikings added another chapter Sept. 30.

The Bulldogs got a little bit closer to leveling the all-time series with a 21-7 win against the Vikings in a game that was played in front of a packed house despite the threat of wet weather. This version of the rivalry was the first time the two teams met on Batavia’s new turf field.