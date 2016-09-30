May 12, 2023
Sports - Kane County
Sports - Kane County

High school football: Photos from latest chapter in Batavia-Geneva rivalry

By Shaw Local News Network
Batavia's Reggie Phillips finds running room on Sept. 30 in a home game against Geneva. The Bulldogs won 21-7.

Batavia's Reggie Phillips finds running room on Sept. 30 in a home game against Geneva. The Bulldogs won 21-7. (Sandy Bressner)

BATAVIA – The rivalry goes back to a time when cars were a novelty, the United States wasn’t even close to 50 states, and the forward pass was verboten.

There is plenty of history in the Batavia-Geneva football rivalry, and the Bulldogs and Vikings added another chapter Sept. 30.

The Bulldogs got a little bit closer to leveling the all-time series with a 21-7 win against the Vikings in a game that was played in front of a packed house despite the threat of wet weather. This version of the rivalry was the first time the two teams met on Batavia’s new turf field.

High School FootballBatavia PrepsGeneva Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois