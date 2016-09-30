High school football: Marengo tops Mendota

MARENGO – It was a true battle of different styles as the triple option running Mendota Trojans visited Rod Pope Field, the home of the high powered spread offense of the Marengo Indians.

Marengo (5-1) outlasted Mendota (1-5) in the nonconference contest by a score of 28-12.

Marengo jumped out early scoring on the second play of the game on a fake dive, quarterback keeper by Ben Skow, who ran 51 yards for the score.

The Trojans were keying on Jarren Jackson all night and were able to hold him to just 10 yards on five carries in the first half.

Marengo coach Matt Lynch expected the Trojans to try to put the clamps on Jackson.

"Everyone is going to come in and put a lot of guys in the box. It opened up our passing game a little and some other options for us" Lynch said.

One of the other options was fullback David Paar, who carried the ball 17 times for 100 yards. Paar scored on a 6-yard run to begin the second quarter to make it 21-0. Mendota was not able to stop Paar's power running style as it routinely took two or more Trojans to bring him down.

Paar was quick to credit his offensive line.

"The offensive line blocked great today. I just came into the game and followed the coaches game plan," Paar said.

Senior Ben Skow went the entire game at quarterback for the Indians. Skow ended with 11 completions on 27 attempts, a touchdown and an interception. A key completion came at the end of the first quarter as he hooked up with Jake Vallee on a 54 yard touchdown toss.

The Trojans while down 21-0 never gave up. Mendota took advantage of two key Marengo turnovers to score twice in the final 4:26 of the first half to go into halftime only down 21-12.

Marengo put the game out of reach with a 54 yard drive at the end of the third quarter. Jackson broke loose for his longest run of the game for 21 yards to make the score 28-12.

Lynch was happy with his team's effort as they became playoff eligible with three games still to play.

"We played solid football both offensively and defensively. I am so proud of how well our kids battled. It was just a solid game all around, offense defense and special teams." Lynch said.

UNSUNG HERO

Jake LaSota

Marengo, JR, WR/LB

LaSota recovered two fumbles which led to Marengo touchdowns and made a key stop of a Mendota two point conversion try in the first half.

Quick Stats

Marengo 28, Mendota 12

Marengo 14 7 0 7 28

Mendota 0 12 0 0 12

First quarter

Ma-Skow 51 run (Shepard kick) 11:45

Ma-Vallee 54 pass from Skow (Shepard kick) 2:52

Second quarter

Ma-Paar 6 run (Shepard kick) 11:54

Me-Kennedy 25 pass from Bokus (Kick blocked) 4:24

Me-Bokus 9 run (Run failed) :43

Third quarter

Ma-Jackson 21 run (Shepard kick) 3:02

And Another Thing...

Kicker Aaron Shepard converted on all four of his extra point attempts including two from way out after Marengo penalties.