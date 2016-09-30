High school football: Johnsburg dials up another shutout, Peete scores 4 touchdowns

JOHNSBURG — Johnsburg hasn’t allowed a point since Sept. 2 and that didn’t change Friday.

“We all kind of expect to get a shutout,” senior defensive back Blake Lemcke said. “That’s what’s expected every week from here on out.”

After a fourth consecutive shutout in Friday’s 56-0 win over Woodstock North, why wouldn’t the Skyhawks set their sights high?

“Hat’s off again to our D coordinator, coach (Sam) Lesniak, he dialed up another shutout for us,” head coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “Our kids take pride in playing defense. You can see how much passion they’re playing with right now.”

Johnsburg (6-0, 3-0 Kishwaukee River Conference) scored early on a touchdown pass from quarterback Riley Buchanan to receiver Nico LoDolce and running back Alex Peete added a 31-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

But then the Skyhawks remained stuck on 14 points for more than a quarter. In the meantime, the defense flexed its muscles.

“We’re killing it on the run,” junior linebacker Jack Kegel said. “All around, we’re just dominating. Our defense is better than we’ve ever had before, best defense I’ve ever played on.”

Johnsburg held Woodstock North (4-2, 2-2 KRC) to 122 total rushing yards on 46 carries. The Thunder did not complete a pass.

DeBoeuf felt Woodstock North played his team tough in the first half. But the third quarter was the Alex Peete show.

The running back took the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. He scored on each of Johnsburg’s next two possessions, runs of 26 and 59 yards. He finished the game with 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 14 carries to go along with the score on the kick return.

“The kid’s unbelievable, obviously,” DeBoeuf said. “I would think at some point somebody is going to want to try to offer him a scholarship. I’m not really sure what’s going on with that. But man, a team-first kid who says the same things every week: it’s all about the line, it’s all about my teammates.”

Right on cue.

“It’s all the line right there,” Peete said. “I give all my credit to them.”

Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder was impressed with Peete. But it says a lot about a defense when it can steal some of the spotlight from a 200-yard performance.

“As good as they are on offense, I think they’re even better on defense,” Schroeder said of Johnsburg. “It’s the team speed. It’s them and everybody else in this league right now. They have more size and speed than everybody else.”

Casey Dycus led the Thunder with 44 rushing yards on 11 carries and Christopher Flores added 37 yards on 11 carries. Behind Peete, Kegel rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Jesse Mercado added 28 yards and a score.

UNSUNG HERO

Jack Kegel Johnburg, Jr., LB/RB

Kegel had a pair of sacks in Johnsburg’s fourth consecutive shutout. He also ran in a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Johnsburg 56, Woodstock North 0

Woodstock North 0 0 0 0 — 0

Johnsburg 14 0 28 14 — 56

First quarter

Jbg— LoDolce 37 pass from Buchanan (Jayko kick), 6:21.

Jbg — Peete 31 run, (Jayko kick), 1:27.

Third quarter

Jbg — Peete 90 kick return (Jayko kick), 11:50.

Jbg — Peete 26 run (Jayko kick), 9:07.

Jbg — Peete 59 run (Jayko kick), 3:14.

Jbg — Lemcke 70 punt return (Jayko kick), 0:22.

Fourth quarter

Jbg — Kegel 28 run (Jayko), 7:27.

Jbg — Mercado 1 run (Jayko kick), 2:38.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Woodstock North: Dycus 11-44, Mergl 6-18, Zinnen 9-minus 9, Mazzanti 4-21, Perez 1-3, Flores 11-37, Glaves 4-8. Total: 46-122. Johnsburg: Peete 14-200, Buchanan 8-15, Kegel 2-37, Mercado 2-28. Total: 26-280.

PASSING — Woodstock North: Zinnen 0-4-0-0. Johnsburg: Buchanan 3-5-0-61.

RECEIVING — Johnsburg: LoDolce 2-50, Frazier 1-11.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Woodstock North 122, Johnsburg 341.

Sophomore score: Woodstock North 27, Johnsburg 24.

AND ANOTHER THING …

Woodstock North running back Collin Mergl left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Coach Jeff Schroeder said the trainers thought it might be an MLC and/or LCL tear. His timetable for return is uncertain.