High school football: Huntley falls to West Aurora

HUNTLEY – The Huntley football team knew it had a tough task Friday night. The Red Raiders were facing a West Aurora team that came in 5-0, had outscored its opponents 204-58, and was coming off a win against South Elgin in which it broke its school record for both rushing yards and total yards.

Still Huntley, with its explosive offense, and opportunistic defense liked its chances to bounce back after a tough loss to Cary-Grove.

In a game in which both teams had several big plays, it was Huntley that couldn’t take advantage of some turnovers and good field position in the second half as the Red Raiders fell to West Aurora 27-21 in its homecoming game at Huntley High School.

Special teams figured to be a factor in Friday’s game and it was Huntley (3-3) that struck first. After Olalere Oladipo blocked a punt inside the 10-yard line, quarterback Eric Mooney scored the first of his two rushing touchdown on the next play to answer the first West Aurora (6-0) touchdown.

“We were able to move the ball pretty well, especially in the second half, but left too many scoring chances out there,” Mooney said. “We will come back to practice on Monday and forget about this one and move on to our next game.”

As was the case all game, the Blackhawks would have an answer to a Huntley score. DaQuan Cross took a screen pass from Jacob Jankovsky and took it 74 yards to jump back ahead 14-7.

Huntley’s defense got better in the second half, with the exception of one big play by Davion Cross, who scored on a 74-yard run of his own which proved to be the game winner. The Huntley defense was led by Joe Boland who had several tackles for loss and picked up an interception in the second half.

“We came in with a lot of confidence but gave up too many big plays especially in the first half,” Boland said. “They were a very fast team that was tough to contain and combine that with the rain they were a tough team to stop.

Huntley had its chances in the second half, but with the exception of a Mooney to Brian O’Mara touchdown pass in the third quarter couldn’t finish any other drives. Huntley had four drives end on downs inside the West Aurora 35 yard line.

“We gave the ball away too many times and we really need to work on securing the ball,” Huntley Coach Matt Zimolzak said. “We made some adjustments as the game went on and did a better job of stopping them, but we gave up too many big plays and that is what cost us in the end.

Standout Stats

Unsung Hero

Brian O’Mara

Huntley, junior, wide receiver

O’Mara scored the game-tying touchdown in the third quarter and also converted a key third down late in the fourth quarter.

Quick Stats

West Aurora 27, Huntley 21

West Aurora 14 7 0 6- 27

Huntley 7 7 7 0 - 21

First Quarter

W-DaQuan Cross 85 run (DaQuan Cross kick), 6:30

H-Mooney 5 run (Zion kick), 3:02

W-DaQuan Cross 74 pass from Jankovsky (DaQuan Cross kick), 1:45

Second Quarter

H-Mooney 85 run (Zion kick), 8:37

W-Catalano 1 run (DaQuan Cross kick), 1:27

Third Quarter

H-O’Mara 19 pass from Mooney (Zion kick), 3:03

Fourth Quarter

W- Davion Cross 74 run (kick failed), 8:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- West Aurora: DaQuan Cross 13-132, DaVion Cross 9-121, Buchanan 6-16, Tittle 3-3, Catalano 5-13, Carter 2-4, Jankovsky 4 - -13 . Totals 42-276. Huntley: Mooney 27-116, Aninagyei-Bonsu 5-36, Ahmer 6-23 . Totals: 38-175.

PASSING-West Aurora: Jankovsky 8-16-2-160. Huntley: Mooney 16-26-0-185.

RECEIVING-West Aurora: Bernal 4-48, DaQuan Cross 1-74, Carter 1-34, Locke 1-5, Aguirre 1- -1 . Huntley: Coss 7-88, O’Mara 3-39, Pitrone 2-20, Frederick 3-32, Aninagyei-Bonsu 1-6.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: West Aurora 436, Huntley 360.

And Another Thing...

The Fox Valley Conference is now 3-1 against the Upstate Eight in nonconference play this season with three games left to play between the two conferences..