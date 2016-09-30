High school football: Four consecutive shutouts have Johnsburg rolling

With Johnsburg leading Woodstock North, 28-0, in the second half Friday, linebacker Jack Kegel rushed the quarterback on a third-down blitz. A lineman knocked him off his intended route, and he found himself with an unobstructed lane into the backfield.

“I ended up hitting A gap,” Kegel said. “I got blocked down and I hit A gap and it was wide open.”

Kegel ran up the middle and tracked down Thunder quarterback Matt Zinnen for his second sack of the game. It gave the ball back to the Skyhawks' offense, and two plays later, running back Alex Peete scored the third of his four touchdowns.

Kegel and the defense preserved their fourth consecutive shutout in a 56-0 win over the Thunder. The 6-0 Skyhawks have won their past four games by a combined score of 209-0.

“We have a bunch of kids playing really well,” coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “It has to do with the experience that we have, whether it’s Joe Moore on the line, (Blake) Lemcke at free safety, all our linebackers. That experience has really carried over (from last year).”

Seniors Moore and Jarrid Wagner have been leaders on the defensive line. Kegel, a junior, has emerged as “an absolute force” at linebacker, in the words of DeBoeuf. Kegel has speed coming off the edge and can pressure an opposing team’s quarterback into making a quick decision.

Kegel also backs up Peete at running back, and DeBoeuf said he might be the fastest player on the team. He clocked a 4.4 40-yard dash over the summer.

“I play with extreme confidence,” Kegel said. “I don’t get too fired up in games. I try to stay calm and mentally focused and prepared.”

Kegel is not big – 5-foot-8, 175 pounds – but he’s a low, powerful runner. He touted the Skyhawks’ ability to stop the run before Friday’s game and they proved him right, slowing Woodstock North’s triple-option offense to only 122 total yards.

The Skyhawks have had to replace senior linebacker Bryce Smith, who tore his ACL early in the season. Smith has not had surgery yet and attempted to play a series in Friday’s game, but his knee did not hold up. He was not risking further injury, but DeBoeuf said over the weekend that Smith will not attempt to play again.

Kegel thought Smith was a huge loss for the defense.

“He’s outstanding to play with, he’s one of the smartest linebackers I’ve ever played with,” Kegel said. “But we’ve managed to do a little bit of filling in.”

In Smith’s absence, senior Chuck Curry has taken over for Smith.

“He’s a senior who’s been around a long time,” DeBoeuf said. “He plugged right in.”

Junior defensive backs Brody Frazier and Adam Jayko have provided coverage in the secondary. Jayko, a safety, also has played some receiver and serves as the kicker. Frazier, a 6-4, 170-pound cornerback, missed the first two games with a knee injury, but DeBoeuf called him the team’s best cover man.

Lemcke has been the senior leader anchoring the secondary. He expects more shutouts to come.

“At this point, it’s not something we take pride in,” Lemcke said. “It’s something we expect.”

Johnsburg finishes its season with games at Woodstock and Harvard the next two weeks, along the season finale at home against Marengo.