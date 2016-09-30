High school football: Crystal Lake South beats Hampshire

HAMPSHIRE – Down two scores to start the second half Friday, Hampshire was looking for any spark of momentum. When Crystal Lake South’s first drive of the half seemed to stall out in three quick plays, it looked like exactly what the Whip-Purs needed.

South's Luke Nolan was back to punt when the Gators' Kyle Leva saw something they had been looking for, made an audible and ended up turning Hampshire's big stop into a big play of his own.

"We were designing it just as a regular punt but we had worked on that formation in practice and we just saw it open up," Leva said. "I was talking back to the punter, Luke Nolan, and he was like 'Yeah, just go take it' so I did and it was open."

The snap went to the Leva, the upback, and he sprinted through a seam up the middle, cutting past the would've-been return man and ending up in the end zone with a 58-yard touchdown.

The score was a gut punch to Hampshire.

South scored again four minutes later and the Gators had an answer for every one of Hampshire's surges the rest of the way, going on to win, 45-20, in a Fox Valley Conference game at Hampshire.

"Their kids made some plays tonight," Hampshire coach Mike Brasile said. "It was third and long at times and they made plays. That fake punt really hurt us coming out right after halftime and scoring there, that put us behind again.

"They did what they needed to do to win the game and we didn't make enough plays to overcome that. ... This is a meat-grinder league. Every single game is a great game and a tough game. Congratulations to coach Ahsmann and his guys, they played a great game and spoiled our homecoming."

Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said they had used the same punt formation in the first half, trying to get Hampshire to burn timeouts, and instead noticed that the fake could work.

"We practice multiple fakes out of that formation and that one was there," Ahsmann said. "Leva is just a heck of a back, so giving him open field like that is just deadly."

Shortly thereafter, midway through the third quarter, Nolan hit Matt Meyers for a 75-yard touchdown up the middle, making it 31-6.

"I just saw that their safeties were biting a lot on the run, they were great at run stopping," Nolan said. "I just figured if I could get one to bite, the post would be open over the top and thankfully it was."

Hampshire (3-3, 2-3) didn't shrink, scoring the next two touchdowns, on a 39-yard pass from Jake Vincent to Jared Hornbeck and a 9-yard run by Daniel Tuzak, to cut the deficit to 31-20 with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter.

Just when Hampshire seemed to be building some steam, however, South hit them right back.

It took just two plays after the Tuzak touchdown for Nolan to once again find Meyers deep, this time for a 69-yard score. A Hampshire turnover on downs and 51-yard run by Lucas Marchewka made it 45-20 with 5:04 left.

"Our offense has been bouncing back, we really needed a step up from the defense and they did it today," Ahsmann said. "Our guys, really proud of them. Pass coverage-wise, we had the one deep one to No. 5 but otherwise (Hampshire) had to chip the ball down the field and that was our goal so I was really proud of how they responded tonight."

The Gators (2-4, 2-4) had opened up a first-half lead with a field goal, a Leva touchdown and a pick-six by Sam Greenspan.

Leva finished with 118 yards, while his backfield partner Michael Swiatly went for 112. Nolan passed for 238 yards, 173 to Meyers alone.

For Hampshire, Tuzak finished with a game-high 124 yards and despite only a couple deep completions, Vincent passed for 236, 171 of them going to Hornbeck.

UNSUNG HERO

Sam Greenspan, Crystal Lake South, Jr. DB

Greenspan had the assignment of covering the county's leading receiver most of the night and stepped up to the challenge. He took a tipped pass 30 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

QUICK STATS

Crystal Lake South 45, Hampshire 20

Crystal Lake South 18 - 0 - 13 - 14 - 45

Hampshire 6 - 0 - 8 - 6 - 20

First quarter

CLS- Olsen 26 kick good, 5:51

H- Hornbeck 58 pass from Vincent (Phelps kick blocked), 4:30

CLS- Leva 13 run (Olsen kick), 2:11

CLS- Greenspan 30 INT return (Swiatly run), 0:32

Third quarter

CLS- Leva 58 run (Olsen kick failed), 10:19

CLS- Meyers 75 pass from Nolan (Olsen kick), 6:20

H- Hornbeck 39 pass from Vincent (Fluery pass from Vincent), 5:43

Fourth quarter

H- Tuzak 9 run (Vincent run failed), 8:41

CLS- Meyers 69 pass from Nolan (Olsen kick), 7:51

CLS- Marchewka 51 run (Olsen kick), 5:04

Individual Statistics

RUSHING- Crystal Lake South: Leva 14-118, Swiatly 23-113, Marchewka 3-60, Ryan 3-7, Nolan 3-minus-1. Totals: 46-297.

Hampshire: Tuzak 23-124, Vincent 7-43, Fluery 2-5, Burke 1-minus-2. Totals: 33-170. PASSING- Crystal Lake South: Nolan 8-15-0-238.

Hampshire: Vincent: 17-32-2-236.

RECEIVING- Crystal Lake South: Meyers 4-173, Tyrell 2-31, Olsen 1-25, Swiatly 1-9. Hampshire: Hornbeck 9-171, Fluery 3-26, Starrenburg 3-26, Tuzak 1-12, Burke 1-1.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Crystal Lake South 535, Hampshire 406.

AND ANOTHER THING...

Hampshire began the night with a recognition of the school’s 1976 1A state championship team as part of the homecoming festivities. Coach Ron Ellett, the program’s first coach, was in attendance as were a number of players from the Whip-Purs first championship team.