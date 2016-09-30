High school football: Cary-Grove dominates Dundee-Crown

Since its season-opening loss to Prairie Ridge, absolutely no one has had an answer on either side of the ball for Cary-Grove.

The Trojans continued that dominance Friday night as they rolled past Dundee-Crown, 50-13, in their Fox Valley Conference football at the D-C Bowl.

C-G averaged a whopping 12 yards a carry and finished with 483 rushing yards to move to 5-1 overall, 5-1 in the FVC.

The Trojans, who were No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, executed with their usual deception in the triple-option and kept the Chargers (1-5, 1-4) off-balance most of the game.

Quarterback Bobby Collins started the rout with a 51-yard touchdown run on C-G’s first play.

“I saw the open hole, I saw one of my slots come in and seal the guy, and I was gone, untouched, there was no one after that,” Collins said. “It’s all in the reads. If the reads close, I keep the ball. Their second man was the pitch guy, so I just kept running the ball.”

The Trojans’ quarterbacks – Collins, Quinn Priester and Dan Battaglia – accounted for 241 of their rushing yards.

In his second game back after missing two games with an ankle injury, C-G fullback Tyler Pennington did the heavy lifting up the middle, rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Trojans coach Brad Seaburg was pleased with his teams performance.

“From an execution standpoint, I think we're getting better every week and I think at this point it's all you can really ask for,” Seaburg said. “You want to keep improving every week and you want the guys to mature and we're seeing those things. Dundee-Crown wanted to take away our fullback. Tyler's a great runner and it opened things up for Bobby, he took advantage of it and really had a great game. It's Week 6 and we're 5-1, we'd like to be 6-0, but this is where we're at. We're getting better every week."

D-C was led by Ricky Ibarra, who rushed for 109 yards, 103 in the second half, and scored both of the Chargers’ touchdowns. Quarterback Conor Ryan threw for 122 yards on eight completions.

"I think as a program we're improving.” Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus said. “We played our butts off. They're just a better team. They are in the right place, they fly to the ball, they are very well coached. We wanted to keep our offense on the field, keep the chains moving. It just didn't develop. Connor Ryan had a heck of a game and is opening up our offense. We just had some dropped balls. If we'd had eight to 10 plays this season go the other way, we could have come into this game 4-1."

Outside the Box Score

UNSUNG HERO

Oscar Rivera

Cary-Grove, Sr., WR

On a beautifully executed reverse play, Cary-Grove wide receiver Oscar Rivera lined up on the right side, took the lateral on an end around and galloped untouched down the left sideline for a 62-yard touchdown to put the Trojans out of reach at 36-7 midway through the third quarter.

Quick Stats

Cary-Grove 22 7 14 7 - 50

Dundee-Crown 0 7 0 6 - 13

First Quarter

C-G Collins 51run (2pt. conv.) 11:43

C-G Pennington 2 run (Priester kick) 6:53

C-G Pennington 20 run (Priester kick) 2:58

Second Quarter

D-C Ibarra 4 run (Nava kick) 8:54

C-G Collins 1 run (Priester kick) :49

Third Quarter

C-G Rivera 62 run (Priester kick) 6:50

C-G Pressley 1 run (Priester kick) 1:06

Fourth Quarter

D-C Ibarra 39 run (2pt. conv. failed) 8:54

C-G Johnson 9 run (Walsh kick) 5:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Dundee-Crown: Ibarra 13-109, Williams 8-18, Carpenter 1-5 Totals: 22-132. Cary-Grove: Pennington 7-77, Skol 4-27, Collins 10-120, Priester 6-85, Pressley 4-10, Magel 2-18, Rivera 1-62, Battaglia 3-36, Johnson 2-15, DeAlba 1-33 Totals: 40-483.

PASSING–D-C: Ryan 8-13-1-122. C-G Priester 1-4-0-26, Collins 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–D-C: Jay 2-28, Williams 3-54, Dal Santo 3-40 C-G Rivera 1-26

TOTAL YARDS: D-C: 254, C-G: 509.

Sophomore Game: C-G 42 , D-C 18.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Operating out of the option, Cary-Grove QB’s Bobby Collins, Quinn Priester and Dan Battaglia made outstanding reads all night, including keeping the ball to account for a combined 241 yards rushing.