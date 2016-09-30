High school football: Batavia, Geneva ready to put it all on the line for 98th time

BATAVIA – What a difference a year can make.

At this time last season – at the time of the Batavia-Geneva annual rivalry football game – everything was on the line. An Upstate Eight River championship, one of the bigger games in the history of the rivalry and, of course, the usual bragging rights for that season.

Batavia rallied behind an 88-yard hookup from Kyle Niemiec to Canaan Coffey to go on and win a 24-14 road contest for its fifth straight unbeaten conference championship season. But that was then and this is now.

Coffey, Niemiec and Vikings' standouts Sean Chambers and Justin Taormina have all graduated. Both teams come in with at least one blemish in its conference record – both behind division-leader St. Charles East – but one thing never changes in this rivalry.

"We still view this as the single most important game on our schedule every year," Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. "You can throw the records out the window every time we meet. This rivalry is a season within the season in itself each year. If either program has a down year, it's not very often or for very long."

So now, does this game mean as much as it did in 2015 or in 2006 when the two met in a Class 6A state semifinal? Maybe not.

Do the Batavia (4-1, 2-1 UER) players cherish the opportunity to play their first game of the rivalry on its new turf field and try and extend the Bulldogs' five-game rivalry win streak? Yes.

"[Defensive coordinator] coach [Matt] Holm was talking at our team dinner [on Sept. 29] about the history of the rivalry," Batavia senior running back Dana Anderson said. "It's a tradition, you know. We want to keep that winning tradition alive. It would be awesome to say we were the first team to beat them on our turf field. Both sides are coming in hungry and I think we have to treat it like the rivalry game that it is."

While Batavia comes in with a chip on its shoulder after suffering a 28-7 loss against East on Sept. 23 that snapped its 34-game UER winning streak, Geneva believes this is an opportune time to see the Bulldogs name on their schedule.

Leading 24-0 entering the fourth quarter against Larkin a week ago, the Royals scored 27 unanswered points capped off by a blocked punt returned for a touchdown with 2.9 seconds left that upset the Vikings (2-3, 1-2).

"I always love playing Batavia because it makes us a better football team," Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. "It's always a lot of fun and you couldn't ask for a better time for this game. But at the same time, it's also that 'Be careful what you wish for' feeling. I always say no one wins this game, but someone loses it."

A top priority for every Geneva team coached by Wicinski is to take care of the ball, but especially for this team. Three turnovers and the blocked punt in the second half against Larkin was not acceptable for the longtime coach and feels his team is capable of much more.

Turnovers could play a role in the contest as Batavia turned the ball over three times in the loss to the Saints – the first three on the offensive side of the ball this season. With rain expected during the game, limiting mistakes will be crucial.

The weather could make each team's running game featured as well. Batavia's Reggie Phillips, quarterback Ben Weerts and Anderson could see the ball quite a bit, while Geneva senior Lance Arni has gone over 100 yards in four of five games this year.

The weather might create an unusual atmosphere for both teams, something Wicinski feels plays much to his team's favor.

"We talk about chaos all the time," Wicinski said. "Anything different or not the norm is good for us. If [Batavia] gets comfortable and gets in a groove, it'll be a long night for us. If we can make things a little different and abnormal for them, we give ourselves a chance."

A loss for the Vikings would force them to win their remaining three games – one against St. Charles North (4-1, 2-1) – to be eligible for postseason play.

But as Piron mentioned, this rivalry is more than just the season. A 103-year rivalry brings about its 98th meeting with a win meaning more than just a tally in the 2016 record. Geneva leads the all-time series 51-41-5.

"I think even though the records aren't what they were last year, it's still going to be the same kind of game," Arni said. "Both teams are going to do what they do…lots of big hitting, lots of intensity and excitement with big crowds on both sides. We've moved past the loss to Larkin and are ready for Batavia."

"We took that loss [to East] pretty hard," Anderson said. "But it's over and there's nothing we can do about it now. It's time for Geneva and we're motivated to get a big win Friday night."

---

If you go

What: Upstate Eight River football

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: 1201 Main St., Batavia