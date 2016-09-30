Football: Plainfield North bounces back from loss to Oswego East, beats Joliet Central

JOLIET – Plainfield North unleashed a three-headed monster on offense during a 41-0 Southwest Prairie Conference win Friday over Joliet Central.

A staunch defense and long punt return for a touchdown also pushed the Tigers to 4-2 overall and in the Southwest Prairie Conference, and one win away from playoff consideration. Joliet Central dropped to 1-5, 1-5.

“I thought we threw the ball well and defensively it was nice to get a shutout,” Plainfield North coach Tim Kane said. “It was fun to see the second-string guys in there, holding them out of the end zone in the second half. It was a total team effort.”

Quarterback Brady Miller, running back Tyler Hoosman and wide receiver Connor Peplow put on a show during the first half, accounting for 249 of the Tigers’ 266 yards and all of their 41 points.

Miller passed for 133 yards and three touchdowns, Hoosman totaled 118 rushing and receiving yards and three scores and Peplow caught five passes for 102 yards, two touchdowns and was 6 for 7 on point-after attempts.

“Tyler is really running the ball well, Peplow is such a good player for us and Miller did a good job with his reads and throws,” Kane said of the trio. “Our kids were pretty disappointed after last week [21-14 loss to Oswego East].

“We had a good week of practice, the kids had a great attitude and wanted to be better tonight than we were last week. We learned from that loss and improved. That’s what we’re after. We made some explosive plays and responded well after last week.”

The Tigers’ special teams also got in on the fun as Dillon McCarthy returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown to finish the first-half scoring. It was Plainfield North’s first shutout in 34 games. Joliet Central finished with 69 yards of offense and three first downs.

“We had to bounce back, learn from our mistakes and have a chip on our shoulder after a tough loss last week,” senior defensive lineman Ari Ekowa said. “We finished the game great tonight. That’s what we wanted to do.

“We had to make sure we get on them early and keep on the gas. We had to keep it going even when our second team got in there. They are a part of the defense and we were cheering them on all the way until the end. We got the shutout together.”

After both teams failed to score on their first possessions, Kevin Block’s 36-yard punt return to the Joliet Central 23 set up the Tigers’ first score. Miller hit Peplow from 23 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 9:34 left in the first quarter.

Peplow also caught a touchdown pass of 15 yards early in the second quarter. Sandwiched between were touchdown runs of 39 and 14 yards by Hoosman. The second was set up by a strip and fumble recovery by Plainfield North’s Nick Wood at the Steelmen 21.

“Coach just wanted us to get after it, get points on the board and find ourselves on offense,” Peplow said. “Brady started throwing the ball well, Tyler was running the ball well and our defense did great in getting the shutout.”

Trailing 27-0 early in the second quarter, Joliet Central came up with back-to-back first downs on consecutive plays. However, the Steelmen failed to convert on a fourth-down play at the Plainfield North 21.

Three plays later, Miller hit Hoosman with a swing pass that turned into a 31-yard touchdown and a 34-0 lead with 6:48 left in the second quarter. McCarthy’s long punt return gave the Tigers a 41-0 lead at the intermission.

Joliet Central had 32 yards of offense and a pair of first downs through the first two quarters.