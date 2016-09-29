Minooka girls golf team rolls to Southwest Prairie Conference tourney, season titles

JOLIET – A girls golf team can win the conference tournament and the season championship simply by being better than everybody else.

Or, it can shoot lights out and leave everyone in the dust. Minooka chose the latter route Thursday, posting three scores of 83 or better (Hailey Arlis 79, Miranda Sharp 80 and Maddie Erickson 83) and also counted a 90 (McKayla Holmes) to post a 332 total and claim the Southwest Prairie Conference title at Inwood.

With wind and intermittent rain toughening the course, the Oswego Co-op, keyed by the 77 of medalist and conference MVP Kiana Krahulik, shot 356 for second place, and Joliet Township was third with 366. Plainfield North (379), Plainfield East (387), Plainfield South (413), Plainfield Central (416) and Romeoville (490) rounded out the field.

Combined with points accumulated in the dual-meet season, Minooka closed with 29 followed by Oswego 22, Joliet 18, Plainfield North 16, Plainfield South 14, Plainfield East 12, Plainfield Central 4 and Romeoville 0.

Following Krahulik and Arlis in the tournament were Sharp and Joliet freshman Maddy Palmer, both of whom shot 80. Minooka’s Erickson rounded out the top five with her 83. Oswego freshman Summer Hawkins shot 85, and then came Joliet senior Holly Erickson, whose round of 87 included her first hole-in-one, using a 9-iron on the 115-yard 10th hole.

Just call her ace.

“When I hit it, I hope it would be near the flag,” Erickson said. “I thought that would be cool.

“I actually could see it disappear in the hole, but I didn’t believe it. After that hole, I had a better attitude, for sure.”

“In her last match at Inwood, that hole-in-one was really cool,” Joliet coach Jim Grzetich said.

Word of Erickson’s shot spread throughout Inwood as teammates and opponents alike could not hide their excitement.

Meanwhile, Minooka’s veteran group – Arlis, Sharp, Maddie Erickson and Holmes all are seniors – went about their business as well as or better than they have all season. Arlis said her 79 was her best 18-hole round and Sharp said the same of her 80.

“I had some ups and downs, but the downs weren’t super bad,” said Arlis, also a basketball and soccer standout. “My worst hole was a double bogey. I was happy with that.”

Arlis laughed that she always eats quite a bit, but she went a little overboard after the round she shot.

“I’ve eaten a lot,” she said. “I think it’s the excitement. It got to me.”

Arlis went 40-39 on the two nines and Sharp came in at 40-40. Sharp said her round started with two double bogeys, then got on track.

“I had some birdies, and that helped,” she said.

“Our team goal was to win the conference, and we did that.”

“We did well as a group today, especially with the conditions,” Minooka coach Joe Host said. “A 332 team score is pretty good. Anytime you can have three scores 83 and below, you’re going to make it tough on everyone else.”

Host has been coaching for about a decade and usually has had a balanced team, but this one is different. “We are scoring between 39 and 42 consistently (for nine holes), and that’s lower than we have ever shot,” he said.

Joliet’s Palmer was leading Krahulik by 1.5 season points entering the tournament and settled for second overall as Krahulik closed with 36.5 points to Palmer’s 35.5

“I didn’t shoot as well as I wanted today,” said Palmer, who noted that her last few 18-hole rounds at Inwood have been in the 70s. “But our team has had a good season, and I’m happy for that.”

“I’m really happy for our seniors,” Grzetich said of Holly Erickson and Alyssa Hornbuckle (who shot 96). “We have a goal to advance through the regional next week, and I think we have a decent shot.”

Plainfield North’s MacKenzie Wolendowski, who was a mere half-point behind Palmer in season points entering the tournament, shot 89 to share eighth place with Plainfield East’s Taylor Whitner. Wolendowski’s 30 total points were good for third place and Sharp finished fourth with 27.

Also earning all-conference laurels were Plainfield South’s Mandi Granato (25.5 points), Arlis (24), Maddie Erickson (23.5), Hawkins (16), Plainfield Central’s Heather Bush (14.5), Plainfield North’s Maddy Dwyer (11.5), Holly Erickson (11.5) and Holmes (7.5). Granato, Bush and Dwyer all shot 92 in the tournament.

Minooka made it a sweep, winning the nine-hole junior varsity tournament with a 196 total. The Indians had the medalist in Megan Chiapetta, who shot 48 and won on the tiebreaker. Minooka’s Abby Pettigrew and Oswegeo East’s Hanna Raza also shot 48.