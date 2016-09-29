High school football: Batavia baseball standout Glenn Albanese scratches football itch, joins Bulldogs

BATAVIA – There was a noticeable difference when a certain No. 88 took the field for the Batavia football team in its 2015 season.

Despite hauling in 23 receptions for 360 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago, 6-foot-6 Batavia senior Glenn Albanese had yet to play in any of the Bulldogs' first four football games in 2016 after getting the opportunity to pitch for the Chicago Scouts Association Midwest League team this fall.

Chicago Scouts Association is a team filled with Division-I baseball prospects – one of which is the Louisville-committed Albanese – that earned the opportunity to play in front of anywhere from eight to 10 Major League Baseball scouts.

"It's a big deal at first, but then you get to realize these scouts are just normal guys who just want to get to know you," Albanese said. "They lay low and don't reach out by sending emails to you like colleges do. They watch from a distance and watch things like your attitude and how you carry yourself on the field."

In early May 2015, the right-handed pitcher Albanese committed to Louisville with very little idea that he would have the chance to get the opportunity to play in front of scouts that could have a say as to whether Albanese's name gets called at the MLB Draft. scheduled for July 9 to 11, 2017.

Though he hadn't thought much about any other opportunity besides attending Louisville, Albanese did admit that the chance to play professional baseball at 18-years-old would definitely be tempting.

"It's something that is definitely becoming a bigger and bigger thought," Albanese said. "There's a lot that goes into it, whether it's the signing bonus they offer, or talking with my parents and an advisor to decide what's best for me. We kind of have to play it by ear seeing as that I still have my senior [baseball] season to play."

Albanese's father, Glenn Sr., knew his son had a special ability and chance to pitch at the next level, but knowing the long history of Batavia wasn't sure anyone had been given the opportunity that July's draft could bring to his son.

"As a father who doesn't have a long history with the sport other than being a fan, you never think your child will have that opportunity," said Albanese Sr., who jokingly admitted his hockey fandom didn't pan out with his son playing the sport.

"A lot of it depends on how hard he works. Obviously Louisville is a terrific program – one of the top three in the country in my opinion – so we would have to discuss what's best for him. For no one to have ever done than from Batavia (to go straight from high school to professional sports) is saying something with the rich sports history of this town."

But with all of this baseball opportunity, there was still a void that Albanese needed to fill. With his baseball games being switched from Saturdays – which prevented him from thinking of playing football – to Sundays, Albanese had an idea.

After the Batavia football team pulled out a 34-31 triple-overtime victory on the road against Libertyville on Sept. 2, Albanese had conversations with coach Dennis Piron about joining the team.

Though IHSA rules require a minimum of 12 practice days before participating in a game, the senior tight end wanted to be back on the field with his teammates. After discussions with Piron and the Batavia athletic department were successful, Albanese joined the Bulldogs for practice on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

"If it was allowed and we got everything worked out, how could you not want someone like Glenn Albanese on the field," Piron said. "He's a great kid and has a terrific mind and ability for this sport. He's someone that, despite not playing or working out for football all offseason, could make an immediate impact with this football team."

"It took a long time to adjust to not playing [football]," Albanese admitted. "I missed everything about football. I would see the guys out on the football field practicing. I had been itching to get back out there since the season started."

It had been settled. Though Piron and Batavia (4-1, 3-1 Upstate Eight River) kept it as quiet as possible that their 6-foot-6 tight end would make his season debut at St. Charles East on Sept. 23, it would be hard to hide his stature upon taking the field for warmups.

Not only did Albanese get to don the formally unbeaten Batavia white road jersey against the Saints, but his teammates asked him to lead the team onto the field, carrying the school flag.

Albanese admitted that he would usually hang out in the back of the pack upon taking the field last season, so getting the chance to carry the flag and lead the team onto the field in his senior season debut was "an awesome feeling."

Though he would have liked his debut to have gone smoother – one catch (on five targets) for six yards in a 28-7 loss to East (5-0, 3-0), there's no questioning as to whether the Batavia football team is better with him on the field.

"The attention he draws with his size is crazy," Piron said of Albanese, who was sometimes blanketed by three East defenders in the game. "He'll be a vital part of our attack moving forward."

It’s his senior season. While playing baseball will be what his future holds, Albanese wasn’t going to miss out on the chance to lace up his football cleats for one last season before putting on a different set of spikes for good in his next adventure.