Resilient Dixon pulls away late to beat Woodstock

DIXON – Of all the impressive details in Dixon’s eyebrow-raising 18-7 victory over Woodstock – including perhaps the team’s best defensive effort all year and an absolutely scintillating fourth quarter from running back Arthur Cox – the most gratifying for the Dukes was the resiliency they showed in pulling away for the win.

The resurgent Blue Streaks entered the contest with a 3-1 record and could have matched their best win total since 2009 with a win over the Dukes. They looked poised to do so after running back Justin Sumner showcased breakaway speed for a 57-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

But the Dixon defense never broke from that point on, including once in the second quarter when Woodstock advanced all the way to the 1-yard line before missing a 23-yard field goal. The defensive line, anchored by 6-foot, 3-inch senior Ryan Troutman, rarely missed an assignment, containing the Streaks’ running game for the final three quarters.

“Our defense played great. Look at that goal-line stand,” Dixon coach Dave Smith said. “When you look at the way our defense was playing, I just had to figure it out on offense.”

The win lets a little bit of the wind out of the sail for Woodstock, which won three of its first four games and was hoping to inch closer to a playoff berth with a nonconference road win. However, coach Tommy Thompson seemed to take the loss in stride.

“I thought we played pretty well in the first half,” he said. “We missed an opportunity there at the end of the half, and we have to clean up our mistakes.”

Following Sumner’s initial score, Woodstock led 7-6 for the next three quarters. Not until Cox burst through the line, seemingly out of nowhere, for a 59-yard touchdown with 8 minutes left in the game did the score finally change. Cox, who scored the game’s first touchdown early in the first quarter, added a 75-yard dash late in the fourth to seal the deal.

After running for a minus-9 yards on 12 carries over the second and third quarters, Cox amassed 176 yards on 10 fourth-quarter carries and ended with 211 total. He also had 57 receiving yards.

Sumner ended with 111 rushing yards for the Streaks.