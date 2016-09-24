Prep Football: Oswego East defense ensures historic 5-0 start

When two football teams are averaging 46.4 points between them, most would expect to see a high-scoring affair when they meet up.

But while Friday’s Southwest Prairie Conference game between Oswego East and Plainfield North featured a few offensive highlights, it was the play of the physical defenses that set the tone.

The Wolves kept the Tigers off of the scoreboard in the first half and only allowed one touchdown until the late going as it captured a 21-14 victory to move to 5-0 for the first time in school history.

That set the table for next Friday’s clash between Oswego East (5-0, 5-0) and Oswego (5-0, 5-0) at Oswego East not only for district bragging rights but also for first place in the SPC. Oswego is undefeated against Oswego East in the 11-year history between District 308 programs.

“A lot of times it’s the defense that makes the difference and our defense played very well tonight,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “And their front six defensively is a very solid group and we weren’t able to run the ball on them and we have to go back the drawing board a little bit and figure out where we made mistakes or we were just getting beat because they were better than us up front and I’m sure it’s a little of both.

“With the way that our defense was playing tonight, any time that you can get two scores up, we felt that was a good cushion for us. I’d rather win ugly than lose pretty. We’re 5-0 for the first time in school history and we have a date with the guys on the other side of town next week. It will be two 5-0 teams and it’s been a very lopsided rivalry. But we’ll keep doing what we do and try to chip away and hopefully we can get one.”

Rushing yards were difficult to come by for both squads. Oswego East finished with 59 yards rushing on 32 carries while North had 64 rushing yards on 30 attempts.

Things started off well for the Wolves as Tyler Schumacher returned the opening kickoff into Tigers territory. Two plays later, Ivory Kelly-Martin (18-59 rushing, 4-79 receiving) ran in from 33 yards out to put East quickly up 7-0.

Oswego East struggled on its next five series, punting on the first four before fumbling at North’s 37 yard line with 7:21 left in the second quarter. On the next play, the Tigers were at East’s 16 after TJ Kane tossed a 47-yard pass to Connor Peplow.

But the Wolves defense stiffened and limited Tyler Hoosman to 9 yards on four carries to get the ball on down at its own 7 with 5:17 remaining in the half.

On the very next play, Jaylon Banks (10-of-21, 205 passing) threw a ball over the middle to a wide open Colin O’Reilly, who proceeded to take it the remaining distance for a 93-yard score which made it 14-0 with 5:04 left in the opening half.

“We noticed that the safety was dropping down into the box so we recognized that if I just went straight out and right up the seam that it would be there and then I was just off to the races,” O’Reilly said. “The run seemed like it was never-ending, but I didn’t take my eyes off of the endzone. I think that was the big momentum shift. Our defense stepped up and we got the job done.”

Oswego East looked like it might add another score before the break after taking over at North’s 30. It got down the 2 but Kelly-Martin was tackled for a two-yard loss on a fourth down play by Rob Ostapkowicz.

While the Wolves were struggling offensively, the Tigers were having even more difficulties in the first half. They punted five times and turned the ball over twice on downs.

“We just tried to make sure that we contained their running back and their quarterback, because we knew was a scrambler,” linebacker BJ Graves said. “We knew that they would try to do a lot of hitch and go's and slants so we wanted to contain those and we also wanted to shutdown their running game. We knew that our offense would put up points and our defense is the best in the conference so we just wanted to keep that momentum up for the next four games.”

It was more of the same in the final half as the Wolves punted four times and had a pass intercepted while the Tigers punted twice, lost the ball on downs twice and also had a pass picked off.

North had its best series late in the third quarter when Brady Miller (17-of-35, 122 passing) threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Ryan Krzystofiak with 4:11 left in the period to make it a 14-7 contest.

In the final quarter, Oswego East got to North’s 2 following a 63-yard screen pass to Kelly-Martin, but following a sack, Banks was intercepted in the endzone by Dillon McCarthy.

But on the next series, a bad snap on a punt gave East the ball at North’s 20. Six plays later, Banks tossed a 7 yard pass to Kelly-Martin to make it 21-7 with 6:22 remaining.

After North saw a series stopped when Kijana Caldwell picked off a pass at his own 9, the Tigers ended the scoring with 1:25 left when Miller snuck in from a yard out.