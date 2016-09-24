Oswego East football moves to 5-0 with win over Plainfield North

PLAINFIELD – Oswego East’s defense kept Plainfield North’s explosive attack at bay for much of Friday’s Southwest Prairie Conference game and as a result, East is off to a 5-0 start for the first time in its history after claiming a 21-14 victory.

The Wolves (5-0, 5-0), who meet rival Oswego (5-0, 5-0) next week for the SPC lead, grabbed an early lead and took a 14-0 advantage into halftime. The Tigers (3-2, 3-2) pulled to within seven points twice but were unable to get any closer due to seven punts, losing the ball on downs four times and having a pass intercepted.

East, which punted eight times, lost the ball on downs once and had two turnovers, moved ahead 7-0 on the game's second play when Ivory Kelly-Martin ran in from 33 yards out.

After halting North's best threat of the first half on downs at its own 7, East got a 93-yard pass from Jaylon Banks to Colin O'Reilly on the first play of the next series to take a 14-0 lead with 5:04 remaining in the opening half.

The Tigers finally got on the scoreboard with 4:11 left in the third quarter when Brady Miller tossed a 12-yard strike to Ryan Krzystofiak to cap a 10-play drive that made it 14-7.

In the fourth quarter, the Wolves took advantage of a bad snap on a punt to take over at North’s 20. Six plays later, Banks threw a 7-yard pass to Kelly-Martin to make it 21-7 with 6:22 remaining. North closed the scoring with 1:25 left when Miller snuck in from a yard out.