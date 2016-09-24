February 13, 2023
Oswego East football moves to 5-0 with win over Plainfield North

By CURT HERRON
Plainfield North's TJ Kane makes the catch in front of Oswego East's Devin Aguilar on Friday at Plainfield North High School in Plainfield.

PLAINFIELD – Oswego East’s defense kept Plainfield North’s explosive attack at bay for much of Friday’s Southwest Prairie Conference game and as a result, East is off to a 5-0 start for the first time in its history after claiming a 21-14 victory.

The Wolves (5-0, 5-0), who meet rival Oswego (5-0, 5-0) next week for the SPC lead, grabbed an early lead and took a 14-0 advantage into halftime. The Tigers (3-2, 3-2) pulled to within seven points twice but were unable to get any closer due to seven punts, losing the ball on downs four times and having a pass intercepted.

East, which punted eight times, lost the ball on downs once and had two turnovers, moved ahead 7-0 on the game's second play when Ivory Kelly-Martin ran in from 33 yards out.

After halting North's best threat of the first half on downs at its own 7, East got a 93-yard pass from Jaylon Banks to Colin O'Reilly on the first play of the next series to take a 14-0 lead with 5:04 remaining in the opening half.

The Tigers finally got on the scoreboard with 4:11 left in the third quarter when Brady Miller tossed a 12-yard strike to Ryan Krzystofiak to cap a 10-play drive that made it 14-7.

In the fourth quarter, the Wolves took advantage of a bad snap on a punt to take over at North’s 20. Six plays later, Banks threw a 7-yard pass to Kelly-Martin to make it 21-7 with 6:22 remaining. North closed the scoring with 1:25 left when Miller snuck in from a yard out.

