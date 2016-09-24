Football: Oswego East moves to 5-0 with win over Plainfield North

PLAINFIELD – When two football opponents are averaging 46.4 points between them, most would expect to see a high-scoring affair.

But while Friday’s Southwest Prairie Conference game between Oswego East and Plainfield North featured a few offensive highlights, the two defenses set the tone.

The Wolves kept the Tigers scoreless in the first half and allowed only one touchdown until the late going as they captured a 21-14 victory to move to 5-0 for the first time in their history. Next week, East (5-0, 5-0) hosts Oswego (5-0, 5-0) in a showdown of SPC leaders.

Rushing yards were difficult to come by for both squads. East finished with 59 yards rushing on 32 carries, while North (3-2, 3-2) had 64 rushing yards on 30 attempts.

“Their defense played hard and pursued so well to the ball,” Tigers coach Tim Kane said. “Offensively, we didn’t play as consistently as we needed to, and some of that was on us. I really thought that our defense played well. We had a couple of huge stops and made some big plays to get the ball back.

“Both teams were very physical, and there was a lot of hitting going on, and they just made one more play than what we did. We’ve had some explosive plays, but they really limited those. But a big credit to our kids for playing against a quality team like that and being down and not folding. Our kids kept battling and fighting, and that says a lot about their character.”

Things started off well for the Wolves as Tyler Schumacher returned the opening kickoff into Tigers’ territory. Two plays later, Ivory Kelly-Martin (18 for 59 rushing, 4 for 79 receiving) ran in from 33 yards out to put East up, 7-0.

East struggled on its next five series, punting on the first four before fumbling at North’s 37-yard line with 7:21 left in the second quarter. On the next play, the Tigers were at East’s 16 after TJ Kane (six receptions, 60 yards) tossed a 47-yard pass to Connor Peplow (fie catches, 69 yards).

But the Wolves’ defense stiffened and limited Tyler Hoosman (21 rushes, 39 yards) to nine yards on four carries to get the ball on downs at its 7 with 5:17 remaining in the half.

On the next play, Jaylon Banks (10 of 21, 205 yards) threw a ball over the middle to a wide-open Colin O’Reilly, who took it the remaining distance for a 93-yard score, which made it 14-0 with 5:04 left in the opening half.

East looked as if it might score before the break after taking over at North’s 30. It got to the 2, but Kelly-Martin was tackled for a loss on a fourth down play by Rob Ostapkowicz.

While the Wolves were struggling offensively, the Tigers were having even more difficulties in the first half. They punted five times and turned the ball over twice on downs.

In the final half, the Wolves punted four times and had a pass intercepted while the Tigers punted twice, lost the ball on downs twice and had a pass picked off.

North had its best series late in the third quarter when Brady Miller (17 of 35, 122 yards) capped a 10-play drive with a 12-yard scoring pass to Ryan Krzystofiak with 4:11 left in the quarter to make it 14-7.

In the final quarter, East got to North’s 2 following a 63-yard screen pass to Kelly-Martin; but after a sack, Banks was intercepted in the end zone by Dillon McCarthy.

But on the next series, a bad snap on a punt gave East the ball at North’s 20. Six plays later, Banks tossed a 7-yard pass to Kelly-Martin to make it 21-7 with 6:22 remaining.

After North saw a series stopped when Kijana Caldwell picked off a pass at his 9, the Tigers ended the scoring with 1:25 left when Miller sneaked in from a yard out.