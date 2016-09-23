Newman up for first set, rallies in second set

STERLING – Newman volleyball coach Debbi Kelly and junior Hannah Wilson both talked about energy, and how it’s been hard to sustain.

On Thursday against visiting Bureau Valley, the Comets displayed lots of energy in the first set, and with that came tempo. In the second set, however, Newman looked like an exhausted house fly completely OK if it were to get swatted.

But the Comets pulled through and picked up a 25-13, 25-22 win over the Storm in Three Rivers East play.

“Really, we just had no energy,” Wilson said. “We were kind of just playing, not really concerned with what was happening at times. But we stepped it up. I think it being a close game made us realize we had to play better.”

Newman (9-6, 5-1) never trailed while cruising through the first set. The Comets opened up a 9-4 lead, then led 17-9 before a Bureau Valley timeout. The stoppage did little to cool off Newman, which went on an 8-3 run to close out the first set.

The Storm (3-9, 1-5), however, played tough in the second set. They opened an early lead, and didn’t trail until Newman took a 17-16 lead. The Comets found their swing, and closed out the match.

Madalyn Wilson had a team-high 11 kills for Newman, while Hannah Wilson added six kills. Madison Craft led with nine assists, Mady Ferris recorded 20 digs, and Cassidy Wilson had three blocks.

“We just needed more consistent energy,” Kelly said. “Once we had that, we played with more tempo, more speed. Our passing improved, we started helping hitters out. Madalyn Wilson is really taking a big step, and Hannah Wilson is picking up as a hitter, too.”

The Comets have been on a roll since Ferris’ return. The senior libero missed almost 2 weeks from Sept. 1 to Sept. 13 with a concussion. Newman played the Rock Falls invite without her, and suffered dual losses to East Moline and Oregon. The Comets won at Prophetstown, then got Ferris back the next match against St. Bede.

And with Thursday’s win over the Storm, that marks five in a row for Newman, which learned how to play without its starting libero, and got a boost once she returned.

“Everything’s easier with Mady back,” Hannah Wilson said. “It makes it easier on our front row with her back there, and we worked even more efficiently. We had to all step up when she was out, but now we’re playing more as a team.”

Meanwhile, the Storm’s Christen Hurley had an unusual day. The junior played every position for the first time in her career, expect maybe one match during her freshman year. Normally an exclusive front row player, Hurley was asked to serve receive, dig, and pass.

With only one starting senior, coach Caitlyn DeMay has asked others to step into unfamiliar roles. Thursday marked just another experience for Hurley. She is the tallest person on the team at 5-foot-10, so the Storm need her skill set near the net.

“It was definitely really different,” said Hurley, who had two kills, six blocks and two digs. “I usually don’t play anywhere but the front row, so I was nervous at first. But it was fine once you get into the flow a little bit.”

Volleyball

Newman def. Bureau Valley 25-13, 25-22

Star of the match: Madalyn Wilson, Newman, 11 kills

Key performers: Hannah Wilson, Newman, 6 kills; Mady Ferris, Newman, 20 digs; Christen Hurley, Bureau Valley, 2 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs

Up next: Newman at Princeton, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Prophetstown at Bureau Valley, 6 p.m. Wednesday