High school football: Prime time showdown as Batavia travels to St. Charles East

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles East defensive back Matt Bertke described the Saints’ game against Batavia on Sept. 23 as “just another game.”

Whether or not the Saints (4-0, 2-0 Upstate Eight River) want to view this contest as another step towards their goal of a conference championship, the road for every other UER team with a goal of winning conference has had that dream ended by the Bulldogs over the last five seasons.

There haven't just been five straight UER championships for the Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0), who have started with four straight wins for the second straight season, but also a 34-game conference winning streak.

"When you think of Batavia, you think of their [Class 6A] state championship [in 2013]," Bertke said. "I actually wasn't aware of that winning streak until recently, and it's impressive, for sure. We haven't really thought or talked about it. For us, this is just another game and we're preparing that way."

Since taking over as head coach of Batavia, Dennis Piron has put together a couple of impressive streaks that East will need to snap in order to set themselves up to accomplish that goal that many thought wasn't possible. With a win against the Bulldogs and remaining conference games against Larkin, Elgin and Streamwood, that dream of a conference title could become a reality.

Nothing will come easy. Not only has Piron been perfect in UER play, but he has also not lost a game away from Batavia (29-0) in his six-plus years as coach of the Bulldogs. Both streaks will be put to the test as Batavia travels to East.

"We want to go out and control what we can control," East coach Bryce Farquhar said. "We know Batavia is a very good football team and has a plan of what they want to try and do. We have that mindset that if we go out and execute the things that we want to do, we like our chances."

Though Piron is pleased to see his team at 4-0, he knows there are going to be plenty of challenges the rest of the way, starting with East.

"I'm very proud of where we're at," Piron said. "Now we're coming up against [St. Charles] East, which is very much improved and looks fantastic, and then we're going to have to play Geneva, which is our big rival, so we're hitting the meat of our schedule right now, so we better be ready to play."

As East will look to continue running the ball within its triple-option offense with weapons Justin Jett (330 yards, seven TDs), Nick Garlisch (249 yards, three TDs) and quarterback Zach Mitchell (239 yards, seven TDs), the Bulldogs will look to right a past history of defending option offenses that hasn't been kind.

Their 2015 season was ended in the Class 7A quarterfinals by a 42-21 loss against Cary-Grove, one of the better option offenses in the state.

"We want to make sure that doesn't happen again," junior linebacker and leading tackler Michael Niemiec said. "That game was rough and we've been preparing the last two weeks for this game and that kind of offense. Whether it's making the right reads or staying disciplined in our responsibilities, we have to make sure to do it correctly."

Both teams came into this season with a bit of uncertainty and inexperience. Batavia's inexperience came as far as reps were concerned, specifically at the quarterback position. Those duties are now split between more of a passing threat in junior Riley Cooper (411 passing yards, six TDs) and senior Ben Weerts (142 rushing yards, 192 passing yards, eight total TDs).

The two signal-callers, along with many new faces filling big holes on both sides of the ball were thrown into immediate action in Week 2 against Libertyville. A triple-overtime victory for Batavia not only continued an impressive road winning streak, but also helped many inexperienced Bulldogs gain the confidence of playing with an elite program like Libertyville.

"That game showed us we can play with anyone," said junior wide receiver Colin Cheaney, who is second on the team with 189 receiving yards. "Our conference is stacked again, too. East is a good, aggressive team and we respect what they have done so far this year. We're taking this game very seriously."

The inexperience for East coming into the season came with the lack of playing in big games. Not having been a part of the conference race over the past two seasons, Bertke described it best when talking about the feeling of having Batavia next up on the schedule from this year compared to last.

"Last year, it was like, 'Oh, we have to play Batavia,'" Bertke said. "Now this year, it's like, 'Let's go. We have Batavia this week.' It's kind of hard to explain, but it's this different feeling that we feel confident no matter who our opponent is."

Some of that confidence has come from the program's first ever 4-0 start, which included a big-game win, a 28-21 victory over crosstown rival and one of the preseason conference favorites in St. Charles North.

More of that confidence has come from seeing its option offense blossom into what Farquhar believed in could be with an average of 310 rushing yards per game this season.

"I feel very good about our preparation for the East attack," Piron said. "We're pumped about the game, the atmosphere. It'll be a playoff atmosphere with it being their homecoming, with them being 4-0, it's an exciting opportunity for our team. I really like [East's] team chemistry and team energy. Everyone is excited, the coaches are running up and down the sidelines, it's a energetic group right now."

Two keys to pay attention to in the game will be time of possession and turnovers. East would like nothing more than to dominate time of possession with its ground attack, tiring out the Batavia front seven.

Turnovers have been key for both sides, as Batavia's offense has yet to turn the ball over this season, while East has a turnover differential of plus-10.

A 28-0 Batavia win last season was its sixth straight victory over the Saints. East’s last win in the series was a 32-21 win in 2008.