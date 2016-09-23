High school football: Prairie Ridge rolls to nonconference win at Bartlett

STREAMWOOD – It made perfect sense for the Prairie Ridge football team to get off to a slow start. The Wolves had played four emotional Fox Valley Conference games to start the season and took a break from conference play to face Bartlett. On its first series, the Wolves did move the ball but, thanks to two penalties, had to punt.

As it has all season, Prairie Ridge would respond in some other phase, and on Friday it was special teams. Punter Derek Greiner was able to pin Bartlett (2-3) just inside the 5-yard line, and after the defense forced Bartlett to punt deep in its own territory, the Wolves' Zach Gulbransen would give Prairie Ridge the lift they needed.

“We started a little slowly on offense today and came out a little flat and that punt return really seemed to give us the spark we needed,” Gulbransen said. “I got some really good blocks from Blanchette and Perhats who were able to set up a wall and I was able to take it outside and take it in from there.”

Behind an impressive performance in all three facets of the game, Prairie Ridge was able to pick up a 48-7 nonconference victory over Bartlett in a game played at Streamwood High School.

After the punt return touchdown, the Wolves offense would really click for the next three quarters. Samson Evans doubled the lead on the Wolves next possession scoring the first of his three rushing touchdowns. The junior finished with 192 yards rushing on 16 carries.

As a unit, Prairie Ridge (5-0) ran the ball for 388 yards and really controlled the tempo all night having to punt just twice. Cole Brown finished with 98 yards rushing and a touchdown while Emmanuel Ebirim added 59 yards.

“It did take a little while for us to get going tonight and that is pretty understandable after the first four games we played,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “The offensive line played well again and in our offense not only do they need to play in sync but our backs need to make their blocks and the quarterback needs to make the right read and we were able to do that once again tonight.”

The Prairie Ridge defense has been overlooked most of the season, but once again held the opponent in check. The Wolves gave up just 127 total yards and just 29 yards rushing.

“Our defense has played outstanding all year and it has been a full team effort,” Schremp said. “It’s not just one part playing well, but the line, linebackers, and secondary have played well as a unit the entire season.”

Standout Stats

Unsung Hero

Justin Grapenthin

Prairie Ridge, junior, guard

Grapenthin helped lead an offensive line that opened up holes for a Prairie Ridge ground attack that finished with 388 yards rushing.

Quick Stats

Prairie Ridge 14 13 14 7- 48

Bartlett 0 0 0 7 - 7

First Quarter

PR-Gulbransen 37 yard punt return (Greiner kick), 3:55

PR-Evans 13 run (Greiner kick), 1:04

Second Quarter

PR-Brown 5 run (Greiner kick), 9:39

PR-Hamilton 33 yard pass from Evans (pass failed), 1:24

Third Quarter

PR-Evans 27 run (Greiner kick), 10:42

PR-Evans 27 run (Greiner kick), 6:11

Fourth Quarter

PR-Potter 4 run (Greiner kick), 9:23

B-Jones 20 yard pass from Daum (Miceli kick), 4:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Prairie Ridge: Evans 16-192, Brown 11-98, Ebirim 6-59, Morlock 4-31, Potter 4-0, Gulbransen 4 - -3, Grant 1-11 . Totals 46-388. Bartlett: Lindsey 14-15, Daum 3-2, Jones 2-4, Allen 2-8 . Totals: 21-29.

PASSING-Prairie Ridge: Evans 3-3-0-55, Potter 0-0-0-0. Bartlett: Daum 9-16-1-98, Allen 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING-Prairie Ridge: Hamilton 1-33, Brown 1-11, Gulbransen 1-11. Bartlett: Jones 4-62, Lindsey 3-26, Sanft 2-10 .

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Prairie Ridge 443, Bartlett 127.

And Another Thing...

With the win Friday over Bartlett, Prairie Ridge is now 5-0 to start the season for the third time in school history. The Wolves also won its first five games in 2007 and 2011.