High school football: Prairie Ridge offensive line succeeds with new faces

A year ago, Prairie Ridge rode its way to the IHSA 6A state semifinals, outscoring opponents by an average of 38.9 points per game in its 11 victories.

The Wolves' offense did that behind an offensive line with experience returning at every position.

This time around, Prairie Ridge has opened the 2016 season 5-0, and while playmakers like quarterback Samson Evans and running back Cole Brown returned from last year’s team, the offensive line is filled almost entirely with new faces.

Junior tackle Jeff Jenkins is one holdover, as is tight end Austen Ferbet. Gone are the likes of Kyle Heinzmann, Ryan Orr, Dereck Pearson and Luke Ponga.

In their places stepped seniors Cory Kimble, Grant Golata, Garrett Crump and Scott Nygren (who injured his knee in Week 3 against Crystal Lake Central), along with juniors Justin Grapenthin, Ben Schultz.

The injury to Nygren has caused some position shifting in recent weeks, but through the first half of the season the unit has been solid.

“They’ve filled in great,” Jenkins said of the new faces around him. “A couple guys were around last year. (Having) the sophomores for the playoffs, that was nice, them being able to see how hard they have to work in practice and what has to be done.”

Grapenthin didn’t play with last year’s seniors as much as Jenkins. But he still learned a lot from them as a freshman and sophomore.

“Those guys before us were awesome,” Grapenthin said. “The offensive line is one of the closest groups of guys on the field. Personally speaking, you felt like you were right at home with those guys too. They taught you everything you know.”

The Wolves’ triple option offense has propelled three players into the top 15 in the area in rushing — Evans, Brown and running back Emmanuel Ebirim (all have more than 400 rushing yards). As always, the line deserves much of the credit.

Head coach Chris Schremp spends considerable time overseeing the line. The Wolves have also brought in Scott Taylor, who played at Marian Central and spent time on the football teams at Northern Illinois and Eastern Illinois. Tight ends coach Bill Murphy also spends time coaching the line.

Needless to say, there’s plenty of eyes on the linemen. Lately the focus has been on improving as pass blockers, something the Wolves don’t do often. When they do, it usually provides big results.

At tight end, Ferbet is the wild card.

The Army commit spends a lot of time blocking, while sneaking out for a pass on occasion. In the words of Grapenthin: “He’s kind of a part of us, he’s just faster than all of us and catches the ball.”

Ferbet has caught nine passes and four of them have gone for touchdowns. Jenkins said it’s not common to have a tight end who can block and catch well, but in Ferbet they have just that.

"(He's) so athletic," Jenkins said. "And when you block him or he blocks you, you can definitely feel it."

As the season progresses, the Wolves’ linemen will have a chance to make their own mark, much as last year’s unit did. Following the nonconference win over Bartlett, Prairie Ridge begins a four-game stretch against Fox Valley Conference opponents, starting with McHenry on Friday.