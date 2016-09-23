Football: Romeoville offense comes to life too late vs. Oswego

ROMEOVILLE – Romeoville’s offense came to life in the second half, but it was too late Friday night as the Spartans dropped a 42-22 Southwest Prairie Conference contest against Oswego.

Spartans junior quarterback Cam Neely ran 1 yard for a touchdown and threw a 28-yard scoring pass to Nolan Soper in the second half. Romeoville’s Lonnie Trent recovered an onside kick after the second touchdown and, with 3 seconds left, Soper completed the scoring when he grabbed a 3-yard scoring pass from Neely.

Oswego (5-0, 5-0) led, 14-0, in the second quarter on Drew White’s 7-yard touchdown run and Anthony Grimes’ 1-yard run. Romeoville (0-5, 0-5) got on the board on Zead Hasan’s 31-yard field goal, and White’s 19-yard run made it 21-3 at the half.

“We had opportunities, but we shot ourselves in the foot on this drive [that ended in the field goal] and at other times during the game,” Romeoville coach Oliver Gibson said. “We cannot give teams big leads early in the game We have to learn to compete early in the first quarter.”

White ran 31 yards for another score, and Levi Olson hit Eliot Pipkin with a 21-yard scoring pass to stretch the Panthers’ lead to 35-3 in the third quarter. After Neely’s short touchdown run for Romeoville, Charles Coleman completed the Oswego scoring with a 2-yard run that made it 42-9.

Jordan Nettles set up Neely’s touchdown with a 24-yard pass reception from Neely.

“Jordan Nettles is a relentless competitor,” Gibson said. “He will compete anytime, anywhere. He has a great football attitude, which will help him in his next step in football.

“I am very proud of the way this team fought and competed. Now we have four weeks to show our progress, and to do that we have to limit our errors.”

Oswego coach Brian Cooney noted that his Panthers have had a tendency to start games slowly.

“We knew Romeoville had threats, and we respected their speed,” he said. “But we have been coaching them to play as a unit to overcome this. We are growing as a team. We have made progress this week, and we will build for next week.”

Next week is huge for the Panthers as they will tangle with Oswego East in a battle of the SPC’s two unbeatens.