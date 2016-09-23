Football: Oswego remains unbeaten with win over Romeoville

ROMEOVILLE – Romeoville’s offense came to life in the second half, but it was too late Friday night as the Spartans dropped a 42-22 Southwest Prairie Conference decision to Oswego.

Spartans junior quarterback Cam Neely ran 1 yard for a touchdown and threw a 28-yard scoring pass to Nolan Soper in the second half. Romeoville's Lonnie Trent recovered an onside kick after the second touchdown, and with 3 seconds left, Soper completed the scoring when he grabbed a 3-yard scoring pass from Neely.

Oswego (5-0, 5-0) led, 14-0, in the second quarter on Drew White's 7-yard touchdown run and Anthony Grimes' 1-yard run. Romeoville (0-5, 0-5) got on the board on Zead Hasan's 31-yard field goal, and White's 19-yard run made it 21-3 at the half.

White ran 31 yards for another score and Levi Olson hit Eliot Pipkin with a 21-yard scoring pass to stretch the Panthers’ lead to 35-3 in the third quarter. After Neely’s short touchdown run for Romeoville, Charles Coleman completed the Oswego scoring with a 2-yard run that made it 42-9.