High school football: Woodstock falls at Dixon

DIXON – Woodstock hoped that running back Jacob Sumner’s 57-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was a sign of more good things to come.

Dixon’s defense had other ideas.

The Dukes kept the Blue Streaks out of the end zone the rest of the game and eventually Dixon running back Arthur Cox got his yards, 176 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Cox’s big finish, with 211 rushing yards, helped the Dukes to an 18-7 nonconference football victory Friday.

Woodstock (3-2) was trying to get within one win of becoming playoff-eligible. The Streaks threatened in the second quarter, reaching Dixon’s 1-yard line, but were turned away and missed a 23-yard field goal.

“Our defense played great. Look at that goalline stand,” Dixon coach Dave Smith said. “When you look at the way our defense was playing, I just had to figure it out on offense.”

The victory put Dixon (4-1) closer to the playoffs. Cox had carried 12 times for minus-9 yards in the middle two quarters and Woodstock led, 7-6, heading into the fourth.

Cox carried 10 times for 176 in the final quarter.

“I thought we played pretty well in the first half,” Streaks coach Tommy Thompson said. “We missed an opportunity there at the end of the half, and we have to clean up our mistakes.”

Cox gave the Dukes a 12-7 lead with a 59-yard run with 8:00 remaining in the game. He later added a 75-yard run to seal the outcome.

Sumner finished with 111 yards rushing to lead Woodstock.