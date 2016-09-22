High school football: Richmond-Burton hands Woodstock North its first loss

RICHMOND – The Richmond-Burton football team knew it was facing a huge task against Woodstock North in Friday night’s Kishwaukee River Conference showdown.

The Thunder came into the game unbeaten, averaging a whopping 50.2 points per game, and were newly ranked this week at No. 6 in the latest Class 5A Associated Press poll.

Undaunted, the Rockets (3-2, 2-1) put forth arguably their best performance of the season, and dominated the Thunder (4-0, 2-1) most of the evening for a 31-20 win.

The fact it was also homecoming for Richmond-Burton only made the victory that much sweeter.

"We studied film of them and came in prepared," said R-B junior Mark Marzahl, who had first-half rushing touchdowns of 33 and 24 yards. "We had a great week of practice, a great game plan on both sides of the ball, and executed plays almost every time we needed to."

That included the Rockets' first play from scrimmage, when quarterback Brady Gibson connected with Jesse Hill-Male on a 54-yard play-action pass that set up a touchdown run two plays later. It set the tempo for the rest of the game, as the Thunder never recovered.

Gibson (4 for 5, 108 yards) didn't throw often, but each of his completions were for double-digit yardage and first downs. But as efficient as the Rockets were on offense, it was their defense that stole the show with numerous big plays.

Gibson had a key interception, which stalled a Woodstock North drive when the Thunder trailed by 10 midway through the third quarter. That was followed by senior Blaine Bayer's 75-yard interception return for a score five minutes later, which was essentially the final dagger.

The Thunder (39 carries, 212 yards) averaged 5.4 yards per carry, but also lost a pair of fumbles, which proved costly. The Rockets got solid defensive line play from their front four of Andrew Maier, Justin Braden, Dalton Wagner and Robert Berwick. R-B tallied four sacks, and had four other tackles for losses.

"These guys have come such a long way since Week 1," said R-B coach Patrick Elder. "They went up against a team with two of the top running backs in the area tonight, and they answered the bell. I couldn't be more proud of this group's effort."

Woodstock North senior Casey Dycus scored two of his team's three TDs thanks to a 95-yard kickoff return, and a 31 yard run just before halftime. He also recovered a fumble, but it wasn't enough. The Thunder were off to their best start in prorgam history, and could've become playoff eligible with a win.

"We just got flat-out beat tonight by a team that was more prepared than we were, it's really that simple," said Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder. "We didn't have a very good week of practice either, and unfortunately that translated to the field here tonight. Hats off to Richmond, they played a great game."

UNSUNG HERO

Robert Berwick

Richmond-Burton, sr., DT/T

Berwick had an outstanding game, recording a pair of sacks while also routinely filling interior gaps in the defensive line. Junior teammate and defensive back Matthew Kortan, who also tallied two sacks, was a nominee for this award as well.

QUICK STATS

Woodstock North 7 7 0 6 — 20

Richmond-Burton 14 10 7 0 — 31

SCORING

First Quarter

R — Hill-Male 7 run,10:44 (Kick failed)

R — Marzahl 33 run, 2:07 (Hill-Male run)

WN — Dycus 95 kickoff return, 1:49

Second Quarter

R — Kilcoyne 23 FG, 7:54

R — Marzahl 24 run, 3:32

WN — Dycus 31 run, 1:31

Third Quarter

R — Bayer 75 INT return, 0:41

Fourth Quarter

WN — Zinnen 7 run, 11:55 (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Woodstock North: Zinnen 22-110, Dycus 10-45, Mergl 3-45, Mazzanti 4-12. Totals: 29-212. Richmond-Burton: Marzahl 17-105, Byrne 10-40, Bayer 7-21, Hill-Male 5-18, Gibson 7-4, Kortan 1- -minus 3. Totals: 47-185.

PASSING–Woodstock North: Zinnen 1-7-2-15, Mergl 0-1-0-0. Richmond-Burton: Gibson 4-5-0-110.

RECEIVING–Woodstock North: Mergl 1-15. Richmond-Burton: Hill-Male 1-54, Byrne 1-33, Rupnik 2-21.

TOTAL YARDS: Richmond-Burton 295, Woodstock North 227

SOPHOMORE SCORE: Richmond-Burton 29, Woodstock North 0

AND ANOTHER THING...

Woodstock North junior lineman Zach Schau suffered a serious knee ligament injury midway through the fourth quarter, and was helped off the field by a pair of teammates following a lengthy delay. Richmond-Burton, meanwhile, lost senior Jesse Hill-Male to an apparent knee injury as well. Neither player returned to the game.