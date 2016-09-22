High school football: McHenry tops Jacobs

McHENRY – McHenry senior Gio Purpura commanded the ball for most of the second half on Friday night at McCracken Field.

After halftime, he was the only running back to touch the ball for McHenry and that suited Warriors coach Nat Zunkel just fine.

"He's a tough, tough kid, man," Zunkel said. "He wants the ball every play, and it doesn't matter; it takes a lot to defend him. I know opposing defenses are up against it."

Purpura showed how hard it is for opposing defenses to take down the 6-foot-1, 180-pound shifty back in the second quarter with a 75-yard touchdown cut and run to open the scoring.

On McHenry's final drive in the fourth, Purpura carried it eight times for 44 yards, including a critical 9-yard run on third-and-9 before punching it in from a yard out.

Purpura, who was initially stopped short but stretched for his fourth touchdown, all but sealed a 33-28 Fox Valley Conference victory for the Warriors (4-1 overall, 3-1 FVC).

"The O-line was just busting their butts all day," said Purpura, who finished with 200 yards on 22 carries. "We were making great reads up the middle. Colton (Klein) with the read option a little bit; he's a great quarterback. We didn't really have to pass that much, which was our goal today."

Purpura’s fourth touchdown gave McHenry a 33-21 lead. Jacobs (2-3, 2-3) scored on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Chris Katrenick to Nick Desmond with seven seconds left, but McHenry recovered the ensuing onside kick.

"It means a lot to our players," said Klein, who completed 5 of 12 passes for 66 yards and rushed for 34 yards on 13 carries, including a 4-yard keeper to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead right before halftime.

"We've gone through a lot the past three years, and last year we were really on the downside. It brings the morale of the team up, and we're feeling good and we're ready for (Prairie Ridge)."

McHenry junior Mikey McManus ran for 34 yards on six carries, all in the first half. Braden Crowley led the way with 35 yards on two catches, but it was McHenry's defense that set the tone early. Both Colton Folliard and Joe Martin had a sack in the first half.

The Warriors held Jacobs to 73 yards of offense in the first half and Katrenick to 4 of 14 for 36 yards before half. The Bowling Green commit finished 12 of 26 for 143 yards and two rushing scores.

The Golden Eagles were led by running back Loren Strickland, who carried 20 times for 119 yards.

"Kids battled back. They didn't turn it in, and that's just been our season so far," Eagles coach Bill Mitz said. "We just can't come through with the plays at times. It's hard; it's a tough one. Purpura really had a good game. He really cut back the ball well, and my hat is off to him."

UNSUNG HERO

Nicco Lorenzo, McHenry, jr., SS

Lorenzo was part of a defensive unit that held Jacobs to 73 total yards in the first half and shut down the Golden Eagles' passing game.

QUICK STATS

Jacobs 0 0 14 14 – 28

McHenry 0 14 6 13 – 33

2nd quarter

M–Purpura 75 run (Lee kick), 9:06

M–Klein 4 run (Lee kick), 0:30

3rd quarter

J–Katrenick 1 run (Smith kick), 9:11

M–Purpura 4 run (kick blocked), 6:33

J–Butros 4 run (Smith kick), 1:45

4th quarter

M–Purpura 5 run (pass failed), 9:57

J–Katrenick 1 run (Smith kick), 5:21

M–Purpura 1 run (Lee kick), 1:12

J–Desmond 13 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 0:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Jacobs: Strickland 20-119, Katrenick 9-41, Desmond 1-8, Butros 8-37, Hahnfeld 3-12. Total: 41-217. McHenry: Purpura 22-200, Klein 13-34, McManus 8-34, Kosmalski 1-4. Total: 44-272.

PASSING: Jacobs: Katrenick 12-26-0-143. McHenry: Klein 5-12-1-66.

RECEIVING: Jacobs: Farrissey 3-31, Strickland 1-1, Loewen 5-83, Desmond 1-13, Patrician 2-15. McHenry: Mohr 1-12, Crowley 2-35, Wheat 1-13, Purpura 1-6.

TOTAL YARDS: Jacobs: 360, McHenry 338.

AND ANOTHER THING...

McHenry RB Gio Purpura’s dad, Joe, was working the chains and encouraged the Warriors to run the ball on third-and-9 late in the fourth. Purpura ran for nine yards and later punched it in from a yard out to give the Warriors a 33-21 lead.