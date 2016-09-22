High school football: Marengo tops Harvard

HARVARD – Seems nothing makes sense for this season’s Harvard Hornets.

As improbable as it may seem, the Hornets played at home for the first time on Friday night. Stranger, still, was the fact that Marengo scored on drives of 25 and 26 seconds to provide the margin of victory in a 21-7 Kishwaukee Valley River Conference victory.

The Indians (4-1, 2-1) were powered by a pair of touchdown runs by hulking running back David Paar, as well as a touchdown scamper by Jarren Jackson.

"Our offensive line was great tonight," Paar said. "That's pretty much the bottom line. Totally different type of game than last week's, but you can't let last week dictate how you're gonna play this week. You just have to come out ready."

And come out ready, they did.

After returning the opening kickoff 82 yards to the Harvard 4-yard line, Jackson put the exclamation point on the one-play drive by scoring on the first play from scrimmage. Aaron Shepard's first of three point-after kicks gave the visitors a 7-0 advantage.

The Hornets (1-4, 0-3) made the most of poor field position, methodically moving into Marengo territory thanks to a 17-yard run by quarterback Dylan Stephens and a 27-yard pass from Stephens to Liam Joyce. But after that drive stalled and resulted in a Shawn Bough punt that pinned Marengo on its own 3-yard line, the Indians went right back to work.

A 13-play march was headlined by a 26-yard pass from Ben Skow to Jackson. The drive culminated on 3-yard touchdown run by Paar that made it 14-0

Showing a resilience opponents have become accustomed to, Harvard kept fighting. The Hornets converted on four successive third-down conversion attempts in the opening half. In all, the hosts held the ball for 28:34 (compared to Marengo's 19:26).

About the only thing the Hornets couldn't find was the end zone. And after Marengo's Joseph Mier returned a Harvard punt to the Hornets' 19-yard line, Paar burst through for carries of 5 and 14 yards, the latter run making it 21-0.

Harvard averted the shutout when Stephens connected with Brandon Busse for a 73-yard touchdown strike on a fourth-down play with 1:39 remaining.

"We did not come here to get shut out," Busse said. "We were looking for something in the end zone. This team never gives up."

Unsung Hero

Brandon Busse

Harvard, Sr. Wide Receiver

After his club saw each and every drive stall in Friday's home opener against Marengo, Hornets' receiver Busse hauled in a 73-yard bomb from Dylan Stephens for the hosts' lone score.

Marengo 21, Harvard 7

Marengo. 14. 0. 7. 0. - 21

Harvard. 0. 0. 0. 7. - 7

First Quarter:

M - Jackson 4 run (Shepard kick) 11:35

M - Paar 3 run (Shepard kick) 5:01

Third Quarter:

M - Paar 14 run (Shepard kick) 3:12

Fourth Quarter:

H - Busse 73 pass from D. Stephens (D. Stephens kick) 1:39

Individual Statistics:

RUSHING: Marengo: Jackson 19-89, 1 TD; Paar 9-69, 2 TDs; Skow 4-11; Mier 1-7; San Miguel 1-1; Harvard: Nelson 10-38; Joyce 18-34; D. Stephens 11- -7

PASSING: Marengo: Skow 11-19, 97 yds.; Harvard: D. Stephens 10-20, 142 yds., 1 TD;

RECEIVING: Marengo: Mier 4-38; San Miguel 3-17; Shepard 2-11; Jackson 1-26; Anderson 1-5; Harvard: Joyce 7-44; Busse 1-73, 1 TD; R. Stephens 1-12; Amaya 1-9