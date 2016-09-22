High school football: Johnsburg rolls past Burlington Central to start 5-0

JOHNSBURG - Johnsburg football head coach Dan DeBoeuf knew exactly what his running back, Alex Peete, would say after a five-touchdown performance.

“The first thing he’s going to say is ‘Everything goes to the line,’ ” DeBoeuf said. “He does that every week.”

As it turns out, DeBoeuf knows his running back well.

“I thank my line as usual,” Peete said of his performance. “They blocked very well, Burlington’s got a very tough defensive line.”

The Skyhawks’ offensive line paved the way for Peete and the rest of the running game which totaled 283 yards and six touchdowns on the way to a 53-0 Kishkwaukee River Conference victory over Burlington Central Friday.

DeBoeuf said the defense’s stout play came as a result of how well the Skyhawks play together on that side..

“That stems right from our (defensive coordinator) Sam Lesniak,” DeBoeuf said. “He gets those guys aligned and signed and fired up to play on a weekly basis.”

The shutout was the third in a row for the Skyhawks, who were missing two integral players.

“We had our two top defenders out tonight with Blake (Lemcke) and Bryce (Smith) being out,” DeBoeuf said. “They still played as well as they did.”

Smith is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Burlington (0-5, 0-3) kept it respectable in the first half, trailing 19-0, after taking a 2-0 edge in turnovers. Johnsburg held onto the ball and turned the game into a blowout after halftime.

“My defensive coordinator had a really nice plan, and the kids executed it almost to perfection,” Burlingto coach Brian Melvin said. “(The defensive players) were confident in it.”

The Rockets’ defense held the Skyhawks on multiple occasions, but Johnsburg came through with some trick plays to help pull away.

“We had them on fourth-and-18, and they ran a triple reverse pass, they had a fourth and seven and they run a reverse pass,” Melvin said. “That stuff is like, what are you going to do.”

Peete finished with 174 yards, with three of his touchdowns coming in the second half.

“The way we came out was slow (in the first half), but we picked it up and fixed it,” Peete said. “We were ready for them.”

Johnsburg takes on Woodstock North (4-1) next week, and according Peete, the way to continue their success lies on the ground.

“We’ve got to keep overpowering the defensive line,” Peete said. “That’s what we’ve done the whole year, and we’ve got to keep continuing to do it.”

On Burlington’s side, Melvin believes his team is better than what his record might lead on.

“Every week we’ve gotten better, and we’re really close,” Melvin said. “We’re not an 0-5 football team. We’re an 0-5 football team that has played five more prestigious programs than us.”

Unsung hero

Riley Buchanan - Sr, Quarterback

While Alex Peete stole the game with his five touchdown performance, Riley Buchanan kept the Skyhawks offense honest. Buchanan completed 14 of 19 passes for 214 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to keep the Rockets defense from dialing in on Peete and the run.

Quick stats:

Johnsburg: 6, 13, 14, 20 - 53

Burlington Central: 0, 0, 0, 0, - 0

SCORING

FIRST

Peete 4-run. Run failed. 8:01

SECOND

Lodolce 10-pass from Buchanan. Run failed. 8:42

Peete 42-pass from Buchanan. Kick good. :41

THIRD

Peete 26-run. Kick good. 4:51

Peete 2-run. Kick good. :26

FOURTH

Peete 4-run. Kick good. 6:35

Kegel 56-run. Kick fail. 5:02

Elliot 27-run. Kick good. :55

RB Alex Peete, 26 rush 164 yards, 4 TDs

Johnsburg

PASSING

Buchanan: 14-19, 215 yards, 2TDs/1INT

RUSHING

Peete: 26 rush, 174 yards, 4TDs. Buchanan: 3 rush, 0 yards. Bell: 1 rush, 19 yards. Kegel: 2 rush, 55 yards, 1TD. Elliot: 1 rush, 27 yards, 1TD.

RECEIVING

Lodolce: 7 rec, 81 yards, 1TD. Curry: 1 rec, 8 yards. Peete: 3 rec, 58 yards, 1TD. Jordan: 3 rec, 46 yards. Kegel: 1 rec, 5 yards. Frazier: 1 rec, 21.

Burlington Central

PASSING

DiCostanzo: 1-14, 6 yards.

RUSHING

Smith: 18 rush, 78 yards. Fay: 7 rush, 18 yards. DiCostanzo: 3 rush, 9 yards. Ganziano: 3 rush, 0 yards. Harris: 2 rush, 11 yards.

RECEIVING

Fay: 1 rec, 6 yards.

And another thing...

Midway through the second quarter, Burlington Central was winning the turnover battle 2-0 and was holding the Johnsburg offense. However, an anemic Burlington Central offense allowed the Skyhawks to wear the Rockets defense down enough to score 34 second half points.