High school football: Crystal Lake South edges Dundee-Crown

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake South came up with the one big stop it needed to secure its first victory of the season.

The Gators rallied from a 13-point deficit and twice led, only to have Dundee-Crown keep battling back. With 2:01 remaining, the Chargers went for the 2-point converstion to take a lead rather than tie the score.

South's Tyler Beckwith, Dominic Collado and Cullen Chudik rose up to stop Chargers running back Greg Williams and the Gators had a 35-34 homecoming football victory in their Fox Valley Conference game at Ken Bruhn Field.

South (1-4 overall, 1-4 FVC) had trailed 20-7 in the first half. The Gators took a 28-20 lead, but D-C (1-4, 1-3) came back to tie with 6:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Gators' Kyle Leva ran the ensuing kickoff back 70 yards for a touchdown and a 35-28 lead.

"Once I broke to the second level, the guys made a great hole and I went to the sideline and ran for the end zone," Leva said.

The Chargers, however, were far from done. Starting the drive from their own 35, D-C quarterback Conor Ryan hit wide receiver Sean Jay down the sideline for a 41-yard gain. Then on fourth-and-3 at the Gators 18, Ryan threw to running back Ricky Ibarra for a crucial 9-yard gain. Ibarra capped off the dive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:01 remaining.

D-C coach Mike Steinhaus opted to go for the victory with Williams, one of the area's top backs.

"It was a great victory and a little bit of relief," Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said. "We struggled in a couple of games and just fell a little short. We had to battle back in this game and I'm really proud of the guys for sticking with it. Down two scores in the first half we could have given up, but we didn't. I'm really proud of them.

"Give Dundee-Crown a lot of credit. They move the ball well and their running backs are really good. But we made a couple of stops on defense when we had to and we stepped up on that 2-point conversion. That was huge. That's what high school football's all about."

UNSUNG HERO

Michael Swiatly

Crystal Lake South, Sr., RB/LB

Though shaken up on defense and out for most of the final quarter, Michael Swiatly was instrumental in the drive that brought Crystal Lake South back to take the lead 21-20, accounting for 49 yards on the drive and capping it off with a 10 yard touchdown run.

Quick Stats

Dundee-Crown 7 13 0 14 - 34

Crystal Lake South 7 7 14 7 - 35

AND ANOTHER THING ...

On a critical fourth and 1 on the Crystal Lake South 13 midway through the fourth quarter, Dundee-Crown quarterback Conor Ryan, out of the shotgun, had the snap bounce off him, popping up in the air about 7 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Running back Greg Williams alertly ran to the ball, grasping it from mid air and ran 12 yards to the one for the first down. D-C scored the then tying touchdown on the next play to knot the game at 28.