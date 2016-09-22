High school football: Cary-Grove tops Huntley

CARY - Cary-Grove found the answer it was hoping for against Huntley.

“The coaches kept saying we don’t really know who we are right now,” Trojans safety Collin Walsh said. “We could be a very good team or we could lose and be mediocre. It looks like we took the step we needed to be that great team.”

C-G will get no argument from the other side. The Trojans came up with two critical first-half turnovers to stop Huntley drives, then shoved a huge helping of fullback Tyler Pennington to the Red Raiders in the second half of a 33-7 triumph Friday in their Fox Valley Conference football game at Al Bohrer Field.

C-G (4-1 overall, 4-1 FVC) lost its opener to Prairie Ridge, 26-14, but has only gained momentum since that setback. Huntley fell to 3-2, 3-2.

“It was a huge stepping stone for our team,” junior safety Max Skol said. “It showed how much we’ve improved since Week 1.”

The game went back and forth early as the Trojans had a difficult time stopping Huntley quarterback Eric Mooney (31 carries, 162 yards). C-G defensive back Ben Ferrell stopped one scoring drive with an interception in the end zone.

In the second quarter, defensive end Jake Kuhl and Skol teamed up for another game-changer. As Mooney leaned for extra yards, Kuhl stipped the ball. Skol scooped it up at the Trojans’ 34 and raced to the end zone.

“I didn’t put two hands on the ball, I was trying to fight for that extra couple of yards and he made a good play and hit the ball out,” said Mooney, who had 140 yards at halftime. “I should have held onto it. We had our opportunities to put some points on the board. Our defense played fine. We didn’t give them a chance to make any stops, we were playing down the whole game.”

Skol’s touchdown made it 20-7. Pennington, who missed two games with a sprained ankle, carried four times in the first half and 22 in the second, finishing with 163 yards. He carried 10 of the 11 plays in the final drive, gaining 56 yards. As he dived into the end zone, he looked exhausted, but satifsfied.

“I can’t say enough about our defense,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “It’s really hard to slow Mooney down. He’s a great player and he’s slippery. He just extends runs and he’s so hard to get. We got turnovers and stops at key times.”

C-G’s defense held Mooney to 22 yards in the second half, while Pennington and the offense churned out yards and ate up clock.

“There’s games we’ve had momentum the entire game and those are easy,” Red Raiders coach Matt Zimolzak said. “We need to have games where it swings back and forth and we have to capitalize on those things. That’s something we have to work past. We have so much potential, there’s going to be ups and downs and momentum swings.”

UNSUNG HERO

Jake Kuhl

Cary-Grove, Senior, Defensive End

Huntley was driving and could have regained the lead, but Kuhl popped the ball loose from quarterback Eric Mooney as he fought for extra yards. Safety Max Skol scooped it up and ran 66 yards for a touchdown and a 20-7 second-quarter lead.

QUICK STATS

Cary-Grove 33, Huntley 7

Huntley 7 0 0 0 – 7

Cary-Grove 6 14 6 7 - 33

First quarter

CG-Magel 13 pass from Collins (kick failed), 6:13.

H-Mooney 14 run (Zion kick), 0:29.

Second quarter

CG-Pressley 34 run (Walsh kick), 8:28.

CG-Skol 66 fumble return (Walsh kick), 6:42.

Third quarter

CG-Pennington 3 run (run failed), 1:31.

Fourth quarter

CG-Pennington 8 run (Walsh kick), 1:52.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Huntley: Mooney 31-162, Ahmer 8-28, Beaudette 5-13, Knipp 1-minus 1, Coss 1-minus 2. Totals: 46-200. Cary-Grove: Pennington 26-163, Pressley 5-53, Rivera 1-51, Collins 11-28, Skol 5-25, Magel 3-6, Dealba 1-5. Totals: 52-331.

PASSING-Huntley: Mooney 9-14-1-72. Cary-Grove: Collins 1-3-0-13.

RECEIVING-Huntley: Frederick 4-36, Coss 3-20, Rodgers 1-11, Pitrone 1-5. Cary-Grove: Magel 1-13.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS-Huntley 272, Cary-Grove 344.

Sophomore score: Huntley 49, Cary-Grove 42.

AND ANOTHER THING...

Cary-Grove fullback Tyler Pennington, playing for the first time in three weeks after suffering a sprained ankle, looked ready on his first carry. Pennington looked like he was stopped, but kept his balance and went 44 yards to Huntley’s 16-yard line. C-G scored the game’s first touchdown three plays later.