Oak Crest awards $20,000 in scholarships to seven students in 2016

Seven local students received scholarships from Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center. Pictured (from left) are recipients Jorge Trejo, Christopher Sherman, Nicole Hebel, Luke Hoppenworth, Patrick Aves and Oak Crest board president Brian Scholle. Mikaella Hudspeth and Alexandra Treadwell are not pictured. (Photo provided)

Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center gave more than $20,000 in scholarships through its Oak Crest Employee Scholarship Program this year.

The funds were divided among seven scholars: Jorge Trejo, Nicole Hebel, Alexandra Treadwell, Mikaella Hudspeth, Christopher Sherman, Patrick Aves and Luke Hoppenworth.

Trejo is the son of Lourdes Trejo, who is employed in the Oak Crest dietary department. He is a graduate of DeKalb High School and while attending school participated in the Kishwaukee Education Consortium where he completed the requirements to be a certified nursing assistant. Trejo will pursue an associate's degree at Kishwaukee College and plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy education at NIU. He was awarded $2,000.

Hebel is the daughter of resident services employee Queency Hebel and will continue her studies in English at Beloit College and where she is pursuing her dream to be a novelist. In addition to her studies, Hebel is a member of the Beloit soccer team and although a knee injury has slowed her down, she has recovered and is looking forward to a winning sophomore year. She was awarded $2,000

Treadwell has been employed at Oak Crest as a certified nursing assistant since January 2013 and has been attending Elgin Community College where she is completing her associate’s degree in nursing. Upon graduation, she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was awarded $2,250.

Hudspeth has been a certified nursing assistant at Oak Crest since June 2012. Hudspeth started out her studies in the field of athletic training. However, after attending college she realized that this was not path for her. She is pursuing a nursing degree. She was awarded $2,250.

Sherman is the son of employee Linda Sherman and is a graduate of DeKalb High School. He has dedicated his life to instrumental music and has participated in concert band, marching band and jazz ensemble. He will study psychology at Kishwaukee College and hopes to one day assist those suffering from mental illness. He was awarded $2,500.

Aves is the son of Certified Nursing Assistant Dawn Aves. He received a scholarship last year, which helped him complete his studies at Kishwaukee College. He now is enrolled at Northern Illinois University where will major in business. He hopes to pursue a career in finance. He was awarded $4,000.

Hoppenworth is the son of Joel and Liz Hoppenworth, both of whom are employed at Oak Crest. Luke was one of the recipients of last year’s scholarship, and this next year he will continue his studies in civil engineering at the University of Illinois in Champaign. He was awarded $5,000.

The scholarship program began in 2006 with a gift from the estate of Jack Boyle, a former Oak Crest resident. Oak Crest employees and their dependents are eligible for the scholarship, which can be used to defray the costs of tuition, fees and textbooks as they pursue an undergraduate degree or equivalent.

To be eligible, employees must have worked at least 1,000 hours each of the past two years. Applicants must show proof they have been accepted into a program of study prior to final approval.

For more information, contact Oak Crest at 815-756-8461 or lhoppenworth@oakcrestdekalb.org.