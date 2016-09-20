Goss: Oswego East visit to Plainfield North huge in SPC football race

The big news last weekend in the Southwest Prairie Conference – and throughout the entire area, for that matter – was Joliet Central’s football team ending its losing streak with a thrilling 38-35 victory over Plainfield Central.

Other interesting results that otherwise would have earned more attention slipped into the background. Foremost on that list, perhaps, was Plainfield North’s stunning 61-22 victory at Minooka in what on paper appeared to be a near-tossup.

North began the season as the Herald-News’ No. 3-ranked large school, but the Tigers fell a few notches after being shut out by Oswego, 12-0, in Week 2. After last week, however, it may be time to push North back up in the rankings. The Tigers also beat Romeoville, 62-6, in Week 3, so they have scored 123 points in the last two games.

A huge test is on the horizon Friday night as North hosts Oswego East, which features Iowa-bound running back Ivory Kelly-Martin and quarterback Jaylon Banks, also a superb athlete.

To date, the Wolves and five-time defending champion Oswego are the top dogs in the SPC, both at 4-0. If one of the eight Joliet area schools in the 10-team league is destined to challenge for the conference title, Plainfield North (3-1) is the popular choice at this juncture.

First, however, the Tigers must take down Oswego East. There never are guarantees in the SPC, but if North can win Friday, the Tigers stand a chance of running the table and finishing 8-1.

“No doubt they (Wolves) have been scoring a lot of points and have some good weapons,” North coach Tim Kane said. “It will be a good challenge and good matchup. We’re looking forward to playing in front of our home fans.”

All Oswego East has done to date is outscore its four opponents on average, 52.0 to 11.8. No one has come closer to the Wolves than Plainfield South, which fell, 40-19, last week.

North having scored 123 points over the last two weeks could mean a lot, or maybe not.

“We can’t think about the Minooka game, that’s in the past,” Kane said. “So is the Oswego game. We obviously did not play well against Oswego, and they beat us that week. We did not do some things on either side of the ball that we would have liked to do.

“You always learn, and we learned quite a bit from the Oswego game – both the players and the coaches. How we played the last two weeks shows that.”

A strategic move Kane employed against Minooka was using one of his best athletes, cornerback Kevin Block, on the defensive side of the ball almost exclusively.

“Kevin has been alternating with Brady Miller at quarterback all year,” Kane said. “Last week he played all defense because Minooka has that real good receiver (Isaiah Hill), and we wanted Kevin on him.”

Miller responded to the additional playing time by passing for 241 yards and six touchdowns. He led the Tigers to a 46-point first half. Still, Oswego will be preparing this week to see Block calling signals as well.

“Brady (Miller) made some really good throws last week,” Kane said. “He went out and executed our game plan and played with high efficiency. (Running backs) Tyler Hoosman and Carlos Baggett both have run well and picked up yards this season. Now we have to make sure we’re more balanced.

“The thing about Kevin (Block), he’s fast and tough. He gives an opponent something different to prepare for. He can run and throws the ball well, too. He can do other things than just run the ball, which he can do well.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers boast team speed and significant experience as nine starters returned from last season.

“We have played pretty well defensively most of the year,” Kane said. “Each game we make a few mistakes. But our experience allows us to play fast and make little changes that can make a difference in the course of a game.”

Regardless of Friday’s outcome, the two Oswego schools will tangle in Week 6, on Sept. 30 at Oswego East. So in another 10 days, we should have a better idea where the SPC race is headed.

Plainfield North is out to prove it belongs in the discussion.

• Dick Goss can be reached at dgoss@shawmedia.com.