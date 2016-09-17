Prep Football: Oswego East breaks in Plainfield South’s new turf

It took all of 13 seconds for Oswego East to christen the newly installed artificial field turf at Plainfield South High School with its first bad memory.

Oswego East sophomore wideout Justin Clark exploited a huge hole in the middle of the Cougars coverage and returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown that propelled the Wolves to a 40-19 victory over host Plainfield South in Southwest Prairie Conference action Friday night.

Star senior running back and University of Iowa commit Ivory Kelly-Martin led the Wolves with 141 yards rushing on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns.

“That start really gave momentum to our defense,” Kelly-Martin said. “We had a little bit a rough patch during the middle of the game, but we were able to overcome it.”

East also had significant contributions from seniors wideout Kijana Caldwell (3 catches, 44 yards, TD) and quarterback Jaylon Banks (10-of-20, 106 yards, TD). Plainfield South (2-2) was led by seniors quarterback Nicolas Deppe (18-of-32, 216 yards, TD) and wide receiver Tom Macari (6 catches, 116 yards, TD)

Oswego East (4-0) might have been their own worst enemy during the game as they were able to overcome double-digit penalties and three turnovers in the victory.

“We discussed as a team that we’re going to be in games like these and we’ll see what kind of moxie we have,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said.

Leading 7-0, Oswego East’s special teams made a splash when senior defensive lineman Colin O’Reilly blocked the Cougars first punt of the game that gave the Wolves the ball on the South 15-yard line. Two plays later, Kelly-Martin scored on a 2-yard touchdown run that extended the East lead to 14-0 with 9:43 left in the opening quarter.

“This type of win is going to help us as we get into the meat of our schedule,” Kelly-Martin said.

The Cougars displayed some of their own resolve as they put together a six-play, 82-yard drive that culminated with a Nick Portz 9-yard touchdown that closed the deficit to 14-7 with 7:02 left in the first quarter.

Oswego East responded in kind when Banks connected with Caldwell for a 22-yard touchdown that pushed the Wolves lead back up to 21-7 with 9:36 left in the half. Kelly-Martin then struck again as he broke free of several arm tackles by the Cougars defense and scored on a 45-yard touchdown run for a 27-7 lead.

Later in the game and trailing 30-13, Deppe found a wide open Macari who had gotten behind the East secondary for a 76-yard touchdown that made it 30-19 with 2:44 left in the third quarter however, that was the closest South would get.

“There are some things that we need to clean up especially the penalties,” LeBlanc said. “It seemed like every time we had a big play we had a big penalty but we’ll take the win. I would rather win ugly than not in any week.”

Oswego East will now travel to Plainfield North (3-1), winner of a 61-14 game over Minooka on Friday.