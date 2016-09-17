Prep Football: Oswego defense doesn’t waver against Plainfield East

Both offenses sputtered on Friday night, but in the end it, Oswego’s defense proved to be better than the one Plainfield East put on the field.

Despite two interception returns for touchdowns, Plainfield East was held to -7 yards in the second half as Oswego (4-0) rallied from a 17-7 deficit to defeat the Bengals 27-17 on Friday.

"Six seconds, let it go and get back in the huddle," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said of the interceptions. "Every week we have to clean things up. We can't be giving up points on offense. It's something we'll continue to work on."

Plainfield East (2-2) broke onto the scoreboard with a 35-yard field goal with 3:42 to play in the first half, but Oswego's offense responded immediately on the ensuing possession. Nick Marra had a big 13-yard run for a first down into Plainfield territory before quarterback Levi Olson found Elliott Pipkin for a 21-yard gain. After another catch by Pipkin and a holding call on Plainfield East, Marra scored from the 2-yard line with 58 seconds left in the half.

"I'm glad that before the first half ended we were able to punch one in and get some confidence," Cooney said. "I'm learning from this offense that their confidence goes a long way."

But the second half didn't open with any offensive fireworks. Plainfield East's David Salazar intercepted Olson and returned the ball 71 yards into the end zone on the first possession of the second half. Salazar got his hands on another Olson pass just 15 seconds later, but the Bengals got in just two plays before quarterback Matt Pratscher was intercepted by Josh Shodipo.

Blake Coughlin made the third pickoff, returning this one 89 yards for a Plainfield East touchdown and a 17-7 lead with 4:01 to play in the third quarter.

Oswego answered with a five-play, 55-yard drive to cut Plainfield East's lead to three with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Olson to Tanner Sohst. The Panthers recovered the onside kick and kept the Bengals' offense off the field into the fourth quarter. When Pratscher finally got back on the field, Plainfield East fumbled on its own 4-yard line with 10:11 to play in the fourth quarter.

Marra scored on the first play from scrimmage to put Oswego ahead, 20-17.

"We got beat up front. Their defensive line beat our offensive lineup front," Plainfield East coach Mike Romeli said. "I think that right there was the main reason. Our defense was on the field for the whole second half. You can't win games like that, even though our defense played exceptional."

Pratscher went 11 of 16 for 98 yards and one INT, but was also sacked five times – twice by Dayne Millard and twice by Noah Shannon, who also forced a fumble with his quarterback hit.

"We just fixed a couple things and a couple formations, and we just went from there," Shannon said. "It was just two tune ups, and we were fine."

Millard's final sack on third-and-five forced Plainfield East to punt the ball with 4:28 to play – which was just enough time for Oswego add some insurance onto the scoreboard. Marra carried the ball five times in the series, finishing with a 26-yard touchdown with 1:35 to go.

"The blocking was fantastic and in the second half everyone stepped up," Marra said. "I can't thank my offensive line enough; they did a fantastic job giving me the opportunity with those holes."

Cooney spoke highly of Marra, who had a breakout game with 114 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns. Oswego's 27-point output is also a positive stat for the Panthers after scoring a combined 26 points through its first three games.

"There are kids who pushed through the fourth quarter. When everyone else was getting tired, Nick Marra just kept trucking. That was good to see," Cooney said. "It was good to see them put that many balls into the end zone. We haven't seen that yet."

The Oswego defense has allowed just 12 points through four games, giving up a 35-yard field goal late in the first half. Plainfield East's remaining 14 points came on a pair of interception returns for scores.

"The defense buckled down soon enough to hold them to a field goal. We'd like to get off the field quicker, but if they give up a field goal, that's OK. The kids came back and made the necessary adjustments," Cooney said. "We made it a point over the summer to install everything. We've got a good foundation."

Oswego now travels to Romeoville on Sept. 23 for its Week 5 matchup. The Spartans (0-4) lost 21-16 to Joliet West on Friday.

“Last week we made it a goal to have it be the turning point in our season and really focus,” Millard said. “We all want the same thing and we’re striving for it.”