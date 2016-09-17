High school football: Prairie Ridge lineman Jeff Jenkins sets visits

Prairie Ridge junior lineman Jeff Jenkins’ Saturday visit to Champaign and the University of Illinois will be one of the start of several unofficial visits he is set to take this fall.

After the Wolves' (4-0) 56-7 win over Crystal Lake South, Jenkins said that he would follow up the Illini visit with visits to Purdue next week, then Ball State, Minnesota, Michigan State and Penn State.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder currently holds one Division I offer, from Ball State, but hopes that the visits this fall as well as his performance for the undefeated Wolves, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, can lead to more.