High school football: Geneva rebounds with big win against Streamwood

STREAMWOOD – A week after being shut out in an Upstate Eight River loss against St. Charles East, Geneva’s football team rode a big second half to a 35-7 win against Streamwood on Sept. 16.

After an early Geneva score, the Sabres tied the game at 7-7 before the Vikings (2-2 overall, 1-1 UER) railed off the next 28 points in the game.

Lance Arni (152 yards rushing) opened the scoring in the game and added rushing touchdowns of seven and 22 yards in the second half to pad the lead.

Kyle Evert hooked up with Josh Mansfield for a 71-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that held up as the winning score.

Bobby Murray connected with Luke Swanson for a 17-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring.

After playing three straight road games, Geneva returns home to host Larkin at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.