High school football: Batavia debuts new field with memorable first play, decisive win over Elgin

BATAVIA – As if the debut of Batavia’s new turf field wasn’t exciting enough, Matt Huizinga made it even more memorable.

Huizinga took the opening kickoff 92 yard for a touchdown, igniting a 48-0 win against Elgin on Sept. 16 in the Bulldogs’ first home game of the season and their first on the new field.

Huizinga later added a 13-yard touchdown run and a 24-yard TD pass from Riley Cooper to his stat line before halftime as the Bulldogs (4-0 overall, 2-0 Upstate Eight River) raced out to a 41-0 halftime lead.

Reggie Phillips had scoring runs of six and 13 yards in the first half, and Cooper connect with Thomas Stuttle for 24-yard score.

Jeremiah Evers hauled in a Ben Weerts pass on a short crossing route and turned it into a 12-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to provide the exclamation point.

As impressive as the Bulldogs' offense was in piling up the points, the defense was just as impressive.

Johnny Walsh and Luke Golson had interceptions on back-to-back Elgin possessions in the first quarter, setting up a pair of scores with short fields.

Quintin Caithamer and Andrew Heinz had sacks on back-to-back plays in the second quarter to stall an Elgin drive. Stuttle scored on the ensuing possession.

The Bulldogs hit the road to face St. Charles East on Sept. 23 in a battle of unbeaten teams before they return home to face rival Geneva on Sept. 30.