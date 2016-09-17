Football; Miller’s 6 TD passes lift Plainfield North past Minooka

MINOOKA – Friday night’s Southwest Prairie Conference football game between Minooka and Plainfield North looked like it would be a battle between Minooka quarterback John Carnagio and Plainfield North running back Tyler Hoosman.

Hoosman didn’t disappoint a bit as he went 78 yards for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball and finished with a game-high 164 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

The young man who stole the show, however, was North junior quarterback Brady Miller. All he did was throw for 241 yards and six touchdowns as Minooka focused on containing Hoosman. Miller’s effort led the Tigers (3-1, 3-1) to a surprisingly easy 61-22 win.

“We made some mistakes early and it kind of snowballed,” Minooka coach Paul Forsythe said. “But give Plainfield North credit. They are a very good football team and they played very well tonight.”

The mistakes, and their effects, were immediate for Minooka. On the second play of the game, North’s Robert Ostapkowicz intercepted Carnagio and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown. Carnagio responded by driving the Indians down to the North 22 before turning the ball over on downs.

Hoosman took a pitch on the first play and bolted through the line and beyond, going untouched on a 78-yard scoring run and a 13-0 lead.

Minooka (2-2, 2-2) looked to have an answer when Isaiah Hill returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but a holding penalty negated the score and forced the Indians to start at their own 20. Carnagio was intercepted by Johnny Goodson, who returned the ball to the Minooka 9. Two plays later, Miller connected with Hoosman for a 5-yard scoring pass and a 20-0 lead.

“That was a big play there,” Forsythe said. “We get that kickoff return and then we have some momentum going our way. But that didn’t happen.

“We can’t just tell our guys to forget this one and move on. We have to learn from this game so the mistakes we made don’t keep happening. There’s still a lot of season left, and we have a lot of work to do.”

Minooka was able to get on the board when Carnagio connected with Max Christiano for a 53-yard touchdown to pull to within 20-7. Carnagio finished with 188 yards and two TDs through the air but was intercepted three times. North’s defensive front was dominant, sacking Carnagio four times and limiting the Indians to 6 yards rushing.

It only took North four plays to march 65 yards after Christiano’s touchdown, and Miller hit Hoosman with a swing pass to the right for a 27-yard TD to cap the drive.

Minooka answered quickly again, this time when Carnagio hit Isaiah Hill for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 26-14 with 2:11 still to play in the first quarter. North retaliated with a 56-yard TD pass from Miller to Connor Peplow 26 seconds later and, on the first play of the second quarter, Miller hit Ryan Krzystofiak with a 29-yard touchdown for a 38-14 lead. With 1:06 to play until halftime, Miller connected with Dillon McCarthy to put the Tigers ahead, 46-14.

With 2:22 left in the third quarter, Miller hit Sammy Jones over the middle for a 20-yard touchdown, and Hoosman added the conversion run to make it 54-14 and institute the running clock the rest of the game. North’s Carlos Baggett turned in a 77-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and finished with 136 rushing yards of his own.