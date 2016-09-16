Styf: Breaking down the playoff chances of the McHenry County area football teams

With four weeks’ worth of games completed, here’s a look at where the area’s high school football teams stand in the race to the IHSA football playoffs.

Four wins

Prairie Ridge (4-0), Class 6A – The Wolves faced their toughest two opponents in the season’s first two weeks and continue to roll with a 56-7 win over Crystal Lake South. One interesting question is if the Wolves will move up to No. 1 in the Associated Press rankings this week, having played a stronger schedule than No. 1 Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin. The other question is when and where Prairie Ridge could meet Week 1 opponent Cary-Grove when the playoffs come around. As for the Wolves’ offense, there are no questions at all. If Samson Evans stays healthy, they will certainly continue to roll through the schedule with a road game at Bartlett then home games against McHenry and Hampshire then road games at Jacobs and Dundee-Crown left in the regular season.

Woodstock North (4-0), Class 5A – The Thunder are one win away from being playoff eligible after Friday’s 46-41 win over Marengo. RB Casey Dycus and QB Collin Mergl lead the way for a Thunder offense which, like the area’s other triple-option teams, don’t have a lot of secrets for defenses to figure out but are highly effective anyway. The remaining schedule starts with road games at Richmond-Burton and Johnsburg then finishes with home games against Burlington Central, Woodstock and Rock Falls. One more win makes them playoff eligible, two more secures a spot.

Johnsburg (4-0), Class 4A – Like Prairie Ridge in the Fox Valley Conference, the Skyhawks continue to prove they likely have the best player (Alex Peete) and best offense in the new Kishwaukee River Conference. The questions on there schedule will come when they face Woodstock North (4-0) for homecoming on Sept. 30 and then close the season hosting Marengo (3-1) on Oct. 21. Class 4A seems loaded at the top with Althoff Catholic (4-0), Rochester (4-0), Phillips (3-1), Geneseo (4-0) and Johnsburg leading the way with Herscher (4-0) a potential obstacle that’s projected to be the biggest school in 3A.

Three wins

Huntley (3-1), Class 8A – The Red Raiders’ biggest remaining challenge comes next Friday, when they head to Cary-Grove. They beat the Trojans for the first time last year and QB Eric Mooney’s squad hopes to do it again this year. Regardless, they are fighting for position in a stacked Class 8A playoffs with games remaining at Cary-Grove, home against West Aurora, at Crystal Lake Central and home against Crystal Lake South and McHenry remaining. They’ll get in, certainly, but it’s all about where the draw lands them in the gauntlet that is 8A.

McHenry (3-1), Class 7A - Friday’s 39-21 win over Crystal Lake Central was huge for the Warriors in their quest to make the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Wins at Prairie Ridge and Huntley remain unlikely at best. So the Warriors will likely have to win two of three against Jacobs, Dundee-Crown and Hampshire to secure a playoff spot. QB Colton Klein and RB Gio Purpura are good enough to lead the offense to wins in those games, so it will be more about whether the defense can slow down the opposing offenses than anything.

Cary-Grove (3-1), Class 6A – It continues to look like the Trojans will be in a lower classification this year after last season’s Class 7A semifinal run. But 6A, with Prairie Ridge (4-0) as a potential opponent, might be a tougher road for the most part anyway. The Trojans hope that star Tyler Pennington can return and finish the season healthy and get them back into the playoffs in good shape. This week’s game against Huntley is the big one, then Dundee-Crown, Crystal Lake South, South Elgin and Crystal Lake Central remain on the schedule.

Woodstock (3-1), Class 5A - The Blue Streaks keep inching closer to playoff eligibility but the remaining schedule is loaded, starting at Dixon (3-1). Burlington Central, Johnsburg, Woodstock North and Richmond-Burton are the final four on Woodstock’s schedule and it could very well come down to the Week 9 game against R-B to determine which of the two head to the playoffs.

Marengo (3-1), Class 4A – The area’s longest regular season winning streak is over, but the Indians remain in great shape to return to the playoffs, needing two wins for eligibility and three more to guarantee a playoff spot. The remaining schedule includes Mendota, Richmond-Burton, Burlington Central and Johnsburg. We’ll see how far senior RB Jarren Jackson and team can make it.

Two wins

Jacobs (2-2), Class 7A - My theory on the FVC playoff situation is simple. There is a huge gap after the top three of Prairie Ridge, Huntley and Cary-Grove. No one outside that group will upset any of the big three this year. So, every other team in the FVC can only afford one loss outside of those teams. And every team will get enough playoff points within the FVC to make the playoffs with five wins. What’s that mean for Jacobs? The Golden Eagles still have to play against Prairie Ridge, a game they will likely lose in Week 8. But they also have McHenry, Crystal Lake Central, Glenbard East and Hampshire on the schedule. If they win three of four, they are a playoff team. If not, they’ll be sitting home after Week 9 for just the second time since Bill Mitz came to Jacobs. He led Stevenson to the playoffs 21 straight years before that.

Hampshire (2-2), Class 6A - The Whip-Purs’ two losses came to Huntley and Cary-Grove. Combine that with a likely loss to Prairie Ridge in Week 7 and you have a team with Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, McHenry and Jacobs on the schedule in need of wins in three of those four games. The thing with those games is that they’re all very winnable or loseable games for these teams. The parity between teams 4-9 in the conference standings is remarkable this year. There’s also a scenario where only the top three FVC teams make the playoffs and those other six teams go 3-2 or 2-3 in their remaining five conference games. The Whip-Purs have the firepower to stay with anyone in that group with QB Jake Vincent and the WR corp led by Jared Hornbeck.

Crystal Lake Central (2-2), Class 6A - The 39-21 loss to McHenry means the Tigers’ backs are against the wall in terms of playoff chances. Beating Huntley or Cary-Grove remains a long shot. So wins against Hampshire, Jacobs and Dundee-Crown will be necessary for Central to become a playoff team. The Tigers have the talent to do it, but it certainly won’t be easy.

Marian Central (2-2), Class 5A - The Hurricanes started the ESCC gauntlet with two of the toughest teams on their schedule, losing to Benet and Marist. Now, they need three wins in the final five with Joliet Catholic, St. Viator, Carmel, Niles Notre Dame and St. Patrick on the schedule. Starting this week, the Hurricanes should be favorites against JCA. The playoffs are certainly doable and maybe even likely, but it certainly won’t be easy.

Richmond-Burton (2-2), Class 4A - The Rockets’ offense wasn’t great early but got confidence in Friday’s big win over Burlington Central. The Rockets need wins, at least three and maybe four in the final five games of the season. Those games include Woodstock North, Harvard, Marengo, Genoa-Kingston and Woodstock. That will be tough and, at five wins, the Rockets will probably be extremely close to the point total needed to get in and might even be a little short. Their nonconference opponents Wauconda (1-3), Sandwich (0-4) and Genoa-Kingston (4-0) might not bring enough playoff points to make five wins enough.

Alden-Hebron (2-2), Class 1A - The Giants have played and lost to two of the toughest three teams in conference in Chicago Hope and Luther North. Ottawa Marquette is the other NEAC favorite on the schedule, another likely loss. That means the Giants will need three wins over the final four weeks with Hiawatha, South Beloit, River Valley Midland co-op and Westminster Christian on the schedule.

One win

Dundee-Crown (1-3), Class 8A - The early losses to Jacobs and Hampshire seem to have already sealed the Chargers’ fate of staying home again come playoff time. It would require an upset of Cary-Grove or Prairie Ridge as well as wins over Crystal Lake South, McHenry and Crystal Lake Central.

Harvard (1-3), Class 4A - It would take a huge change of course for the Hornets to reach the playoffs at this point, needing four or five more wins to get in. The forfeit win over Kelvyn Park is their only victory to date with longtime rival Marengo, Richmond-Burton, North Boone, Johnsburg and Burlington Central left on the schedule.

Zero wins

Crystal Lake South (0-4), Class 6A - The Gators are already practically eliminated from playoff contention and their biggest role, at this point, will be as potential spoilers. They would need to win out to make the playoffs with a schedule that still includes Huntley and Cary-Grove. That just isn’t very likely for a team that comes into Week 5 winless despite some close losses.