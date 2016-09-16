Oswego East football gets quick start, beats Plainfield South

JOLIET – Oswego East sophomore wideout Justin Clark returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and senior runningback Ivory Kelly-Martin rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wolves to a 40-19 victory over host Plainfield South in Southwest Prairie Conference action Friday night.

“That was not the way we wanted to start the game at all,” Plainfield South coach Bill Bicker said.

Oswego East (4-0, 4-0) might have been its own worst enemy in the game, but it was able to overcome double-digit penalties and three turnovers in the victory.

“We discussed as a team that we’re going to be in games like these and we’ll see what kind of moxie we have,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said.

East also had significant contributions from seniors wideout Kijana Caldwell (three catches, 44 yards, a touchdown) and quarterback Jaylon Banks (10-of-20, 106 yards, a touchdown). Plainfield South was led by seniors quarterback Nicolas Deppe (18-of-32, 216 yards, a touchdown) and wide receiver Tom Macari (six catches, 116 yards, a touchdown).

For Plainfield South (2-2, 2-2) the result of the game was bittersweet, as the school played its first home game of the year on newly installed artificial field turf.