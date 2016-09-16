High school football: Woodstock North tops Marengo to end Indians’ win streak

MARENGO – The Woodstock North rushing attack chipped away for tough yards up the middle, broke away for big gains on the outside, and kept Marengo’s defense from catching its breath Friday night at Rod Poppe Fields.

In all, the Thunder gashed the Indians for 478 rushing yards on 53 carries. And, still, Marengo found itself with one last possession and a chance to take a lead over the Thunder for the first time late in the fourth quarter.

"We just got to keep everything together, focused on the prize," said Thunder senior quarterback Matt Zinnen, who also plays defense. "The prize is the 'W.' That last series, everyone was going [all] out, and it was just amazing."

Trailing by five, the Indians blocked a Thunder 17-yard field goal attempt with 1:03 remaining. Marengo's offense got the ball past midfield, but a fourth-and-10 pass fell a yard short of the marker and Woodstock North came away with a 46-41 Kishwaukee River Conference victory.

The win ended Marengo's 12-game regular season streak and was also the first 4-0 start in Woodstock North history.

"We knew we had to come in and play our game and we did it," senior offensive lineman and linebacker Lee Thomas said. "I was proud of us. We finished how we wanted to."

Senior running back Casey Dycus (180 yards on 24 carries) gave Woodstock North a 46-21 lead heading into the third quarter with his second score of the night, a 67-yard run up the middle that looked like it might seal the win for the Thunder.

But Marengo scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on three touchdown runs: senior quarterback Eric Mackey had a pair, and running back Jarren Jackson (209 yards on 33 carries) scored his third of the game from two yards out.

The Indians also had an interception and an onside kick recovery in the second half, both by Jake LaSota, as well as a fumble recovery in the fourth to put them in a position to take the lead.

"They've won 12 consecutive games in the regular season, and it's hard to knock those teams off," Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder said. "We're hard to defend because we've got a lot of weapons, and our offensive line just works their butts off and I could not be more proud of this team."

Collin Mergl had 195 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, while Zinnen hooked up with wide receiver Joseph Grover twice in the second half, both resulting in touchdowns: a 70-yard and a 52-yard touchdown.

Marengo's Joseph Mier had 52 yard on three carries and one touchdown.

"It's one thing to finish the way we finish, but we can not start off the football game with no energy," Indians coach Matt Lynch said. "We played three quarters without energy. We're disappointed in how we started this game."

UNSUNG HERO

Lee Thomas, Woodstock North, sr., OL/LB

Thomas helped pave the way for the Thunder running attack that racked up 478 rushing yards on 53 carries (9.02 average).

QUICK STATS

Woodstock North 15 12 19 0 – 46

Marengo 7 7 7 20 – 41

1st quarter

WN–Dycus 1 run (pass failed), 1:34

M–Jackson 70 run (A. Shepard kick), 6:14

WN–Safety, 2:32

WN–Mazzanti 14 run (Chase kick), 22.2

2nd quarter

WN–Mergl 71 run (kick missed), 8:40

M–Jackson 4 run (A. Shepard kick), 6:57

WN–Zinnen 1 run (kick missed), 28.8

3rd quarter

WN–Grover 70 pass from Zinnen (run failed), 11:02

M–Mier 28 run (A. Shepard kick), 9:12

WN–Grover 32 pass from Zinnen (run failed), 4:29

WN–Dycus 67 run (Chase kick), 2:05

4th quarter

M–Macket 11 run (A. Shepard kick), 11:35

M–Jackson 2 run (A. Shepard kick), 7:26

M–Mackey 3 run (pass failed), 4:28

AND ANOTHER THING...

Woodstock North had a 15-play, 67-yard drive that took up five minutes and ended in a Matt Zinnen 1-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown right before the half. The Thunder struck quickly in the second half, scoring on their third play from scrimmage in the third quarter.