High school football: Sumner scores five TDs in Woodstock’s win over Harvard

WOODSTOCK – Jacob Sumner logged some significant mileage in Friday night’s homecoming contest. Personifying his team’s Blue Streaks moniker, Sumner tallied all five of Woodstock’s touchdowns in a 36-7 Kishwaukee Valley Conference triumph over visiting Harvard.

All told, Sumner rushed for 188 yards (including touchdowns of 63, 39 and 37 yards), as well as hauled in 131 yards in pass receptions, hitting paydirt on strikes of 59 and 54 yards.

"We were prepared for this one," Sumner said. "We studied film and prepared in that way. But Harvard came out hard. We had to make an adjustment at halftime and we did."

Early on, it looked as though the only adjustments would be on the scoreboard. Just 47 seconds into the game, Sumner burst for a 63-yard touchdown. Matthew Shook's first of four point-after kicks made it 7-0.

But Sumner's next touch was one he'd rather forget.

Ready to go three and out on its ensuing drive, Harvard (1-3, 0-2) punted to a waiting Sumner near midfield. But the senior star muffed the punt and Harvard's Carlos Castillo pounced on the ball.

And after trading punts and penalties, the rivals found themselves dead even when Hornets running back Liam Joyce found the end zone from three yards out and teammate Dylan Stephens added the PAT kick to ties matters, 7-7, with 10 minutes left in the first half.

"I've never questioned our kids' hearts," Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. "We battled. I never expect anything else from this team. But, if you miss one tackle and don't have considerable speed to pursue, it shows. We've been working on that and we're going to continue working on it."

Woodstock (3-1, 1-1) responded with a four-play drive capped by Sumner's touchdown scamper of 39 yards. After Joyce had apparently blocked Shook's PAT kick, a Harvard substitution infraction gave the hosts another try and Mikey Gardner ran in the two-point conversion to make it 15-8.

With less than a minute remaining before the intermission, Woodstock struck again on a 59-yard bomb from Nathan Hogue to Sumner to make it 22-7.

Further distancing themselves, the Blue Streaks closed the scoring with third-quarter TDs by Sumner (37-yard run, 54-yard pass from Hogue).

"We were really sloppy in that first half" Woodstock coach Tommy Thompson said. "We have to clean that up the rest of the way. But I'm proud of the way we came back out in the second half."

Unsung Hero

Tanner Heidtke

Woodstock, Jr., QB

While Jacob Sumner's exploits and Nathan Hogue's passing game garnered the headlines, Heidtke was perfect on his aerials, completing all three attempts.

And Another Thing...

Challenged with and undersized roster to begin with (in both numbers and physical stature). Harvard must endure without the services of injured senior Hunter Freres. "He's been a staple for a couple of years," Hornets coach Sean Saylor said. "We miss having him out there and he misses being out there."

Woodstock 36, Harvard 7

Harvard. 0. 7. 0. 0. - 7

Woodstock. 7. 15. 14. 0. - 36

First Quarter:

W - Sumner 63 run (Shook kick) 11:13

Second Quarter:

H - Joyce 3 run (D. Stephens kick) 10:00

W - Sumner 39 run (Gardner run) 7:54

W - Sumner 59 pass from Hogue (Shook kick) :38

Third Quarter:

W - Sumner 37 run (Shook kick) 2:55

W - Sumner 54 pass from Hogue (Shook kick) :44

Individual Statistics:

RUSHING: Harvard: Joyce 16-31, 1 TD; D. Stephens 5-31; Nelson 6-17; Bough 1-8; Woodstock: Sumner 11-188, 3 TDs; Gardner 3-17; Wade 3-12; Simpson 5-3; Hogue 3-1; Heidtke 3-1

PASSING: Harvard: D. Stephens 6-for-16, 49 yds., 1int.;

Woodstock: Hogue 6-for-7, 144 yds., 2 TDs; Heidtke 3-for-3, 17 yards

RECEIVING: Harvard: R. Stephens 2-8; Joyce 1-22; Serrano 1-11; Busse 1-7; Amaya 1-2

Woodstock: Sumner 3-131, 2 TDs; Simpson 3-9; Gardner 2-19; Kohley 1-10

TOTAL YARDS:

Harvard 105; Woodstock 380

Time of possession: Harvard 22:26; Woodstock 25:35; Penalties: Harvard 7-51; Woodstock 10-73