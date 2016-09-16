High school football: Richmond-Burton tops Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – With both teams coming off blowout losses, Burlington Central and Richmond-Burton, both nicknamed the Rockets, were needing a crucial win to find some essential momentum heading into the midway point of the season.

In the end, it was the Richmond-Burton Rockets (2-2) who left Rocket Hill victorious after a 35-7 win over the Burlington Central Rockets (0-4).

The game was decided on the ground, with only 13 passes attempted on the night as opposed to 80 plays on the ground. According to R-B head coach Pat Elder, establishing the ground game was key to the team’s solid outing.

“We haven’t played well yet offensively this year, and we did tonight,” Elder said. “We were able to control the ball, have the ball and finish some drives.”

R-B ran for a total of 293 yards on Burlington, with 110 of those yards coming from running back Shane Byrne, who scored his team's second touchdown. R-B quarterback Brady Gibson didn’t attempt a pass until the second quarter, and might not have had to considering how well he commanded Richmond’s triple option.

“Brady’s kind of coming into his own here a little bit,” Elder said. “When Brady makes plays for us, we’ve got a chance against anyone we play.”

Elder also pointed to the success on the ground as a key take away from the win.

“People haven’t moved the ball on the ground on (Burlington),” he said. “The fact we were able to do that has me excited at this point.”

While R-B matched its goals offensively, on defense the Rockets were tasked with stopping Burlington Central running back Dionte Smith who rambled for 122 yards the week prior against Lutheran. Richmond was able to stonewall Smith, holding him to 10 yards total, while forcing

However, while Smith was bottled up by R-B’s defense, his counterpart James Fay ran for 136 yards on 10 carries. Fay also scored Burlington’s lone touchdown on a 73-yard run in the first quarter, where he blasted into the second level and cut through the secondary with a pair of cutbacks.

Even though Fay provided Burlington a spark, the Rockets were unable to find the end zone again. Burlington Central head coach Brian Melvin said his team, which is still in the process of finding its identity, was also trying players in different positions.

“We’re trying to shuffle things around and get our kids in good spots,” he said. “But, when (Richmond is) bigger, faster and stronger than us, there’s not a lot we can do.”

Richmond-Burton will host Woodstock North next Friday after the win over Burlington Central, which Elder says is the team’s most “solid game” of the season.

“This was the most solid game we’ve put together,” he said. “We were finally far more sound than our assignments defensively and that was what paid off in our efforts.”

On the other hand, Burlington Central will go up against a Johnsburg team next Friday which is coming off a second shut out in a row.

“We’re going to a team next week that they’re saying is going to win state,” Melvin said. “It’s all part of the process.”

Unsung hero

Brady Gibson

Richmond-Burton, sr., QB-FS

Brady threw only two passes, but still had one of the most impactful performances on the field. Gibson went 2 for 2 for 46 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a 1-yard touchdown. On defense, he intercepted a pass in the red zone in the first quarter.

Quick stats

Richmond-Burton 7 14 14 0 – 35

Burlington Central 7 0 0 0 – 7

1st Quarter

Hill-Male 1 run (Bayer run), 2:46

Fay 73 run (Kick good), 1:47

2nd Quarter

Byrne 2 run (Kick good), 11:17

Gibson 1 run (Run failed), 4:59

3rd Quarter

Rupnik 29 pass from Gibson (Kick good), 2:07

Pedley 5 run (Kick good), 0:23

Richmond-Burton

Passing: Gibson - 2-2, 46 yards, 1 TD/0 INTs

Rushing: Gibson - 4 rush, 1 yard, 1 TD. Marzahl - 11 rush, 98 yds. Byrne - 11 rush, 110. Hill-Male - 10 rush, 42 yards, 1 TD. Bayer - 3 rush, 12 yards. Pedley - 4 rush. 24 yards, 1 TD. Kortan - 2 rush, 8 yards. Cline - 2 rush, (-)4 yards. Slove - 1 rush, 2 yards.

Receiving: Bayer - 1 rec, 29 yards, 1 TD. Rupnik - 1 rec, 17 yards.

Burlington Central

Passing: Johnny DiCostanzo - 4-11, 39 yards, 0 TDs/2 INTs

Rushing: Smith - 14 rush, 10 yards. Fay - 10 rush, 136 yards, 1 TD. DiCostanzo - 8 rush, 32 yards. Harris - 1 rush, 3 yards.

Receiving: Dietz - 1 rec, 14 yards. VanAcker - 3 rec, 25 yards.

And another thing ...

Richmond-Burton had four players score on the ground, but also had nine players run the football at least once. The ground game was essential, keeping time of possession in R-B’s favor and keeping its defense off the field. That extra energy came in handy when R-B was able to make multiple red zone stops and keep Burlington Central from getting back into the game.