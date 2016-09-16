High school football: Prairie Ridge rolls past Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – One way to stop an upset from happening is to go out and try to put an opponent away early.

That’s what undefeated Prairie Ridge, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A, was able to do Friday night in a 56-7 win against visiting and winless Crystal Lake South.

The Wolves (4-0, 4-0 Fox Valley Conference) stopped the Gators (0-4, 0-4 FVC) and then scored on their first play from scrimmage on a 44-yard pass from junior quarterback Samson Evans to senior tight end Austen Ferbet.

On the ensuing kickoff, Nik Koelblinger pickes up a fumble and returned it for another score. Then, after the Gators' lone scoring drive of the day, Prairie Ridge was able to score twice more in the first quarter to run away with the game and eventually get a running clock in the second half.

"We just executed," junior tackle Jeff Jenkins said. "Coaches were just talking about running our normal plays really good this week. We didn't really put too many new plays in."

While the Gators focused on containing Wolves quarterback Samson Evans, who ran for 60 yards on nine carries with a score, players like senior running back Cole Brown stepped forward. Brown scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass across the middle from Evans late in the first quarter and followed it up with an 87-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the second.

"Our offensive line really came out and worked hard," Brown said. "We practiced this entire week on staying low."

The Prairie Ridge defense, meanwhile, was able to contain Crystal Lake South's offense, limiting the Gators to 131 yards of offense. That included Michael Swiatly running for just 53 yards on 14 carries.

"We talked about playing for our teammates, playing for our country and playing selfless and I thought that we all came together and swarmed to the football and did the things that we were supposed to do," Prairie Ridge junior linebacker Joe Perhats said.

Brown ran for 104 yards on three carries, Zach Gulbransen had 46 yards on 10 carries with a pair of touchdowns and Manny Ebirim ran for 86 yards on eight carries for the Wolves.

"It's not just Samson, like everybody thinks," Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. "We've got three threats in the backfield, you add in Austen in the passing game and we've got a few more things up our sleeve."

Crystal Lake South's only touchdown came on a 21-yard first quarter pass from Luke Nolan to Matt Meyers. Gators sophomore tackle Trevor Keegan left the game in the third quarter after getting hit in the head and did not return.

"They're really good," Crystal Lake South coach Chuck Ahsmann said of Prairie Ridge. "We knew that they were really good and we made some mistakes ... They're really good and you have to play a perfect game to be in it with them."

UNSUNG HERO

Nik Koelblinger

Prairie Ridge, Senior, LB/Special Teams

Koelblinger played well on the Prairie Ridge defense but also had the special teams play of the game when he scooped up a first quarter kickoff return fumble and ran it 8 yards for a touchdown.

QUICK STATS

Crystal Lake South 7 0 0 0 – 7

Prairie Ridge 28 14 7 7 – 56

First quarter

PR-Ferbet 44 pass from Evans (Greiner kick), 9:41.

PR-Koelblinger 8 fumble return (run failed), 9:28.

CLS-Meyers 21 pass from Nolan (Olsen kick), 6:18.

PR-Gulbransen 3 run (Ebirim run), 2:41

PR-Brown 50 pass from Evans (Greiner kick)

Second quarter

PR-Brown 87 run (Greiner kick), 10:15

PR-Evans 11 run (Greiner kick), 5:46

Third quarter

PR-Gulbransen 12 run (Greiner kick), 9:31

Fourth quarter

PR-Grant 7 run (Greiner kick), 4:48.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Brown 3-104, Ebirim 8-86, Evans 9-60, Gulbransen 10-46, Potter 6-28, Morlock 3-11, Grant 4-16 Totals: 43-351. CLS: Swiatly 14-53, Ryan 7-31, Leva 2-7, Maule 1-0, Nolan 3-(-7) Totals: 27-84.

PASSING–PR Evans 2-4-0 94. CLS: Nolan 4-9-0 49, Tucker 1-1-0 4.

RECEIVING–PR Brown 1-50, Ferbet 1-44. CLS - Phillips 2-45, Jimenez 2-35

TOTAL YARDS: PR 445, CLS 137.

Sophomore Game: CLS 28, Prairie Ridge 21

AND ANOTHER THING …

Prairie Ridge senior tight end Austen Ferbet, an Army commit, carried a flag to lead his team onto the field on Friday night as Prairie Ridge honored veterans with a Military Appreciation Night. Ferbet then caught a 44-yard touchdown pass on the Wolves’ first offensive play.