High school football: Max Skol leads Cary-Grove past Jacobs, 35-14

ALGONQUIN – For the second week in a row, Cary-Grove was without starting fullback and linebacker Tyler Pennington. For the second week in a row, it didn’t matter to the Trojans.

Fullback Max Skol rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in Pennington’s absence and led the Trojans to a 35-14 Fox Valley Conference win over Jacobs.

“The run game up the middle went really well overall,” Skol said. “Tyler is huge shoes to fill. You’ve just got to come out and play, but we have great players behind him."

Pennington injured an ankle two weeks ago against McHenry and played sparingly last week in a win over Hampshire. C-G coach Brad Seaburg liked what he has seen from Skol, who also started at linebacker.

“He’s replacing a workhorse,” Seaburg said. “There’s a lot of details that are kind of learned, that you do throughout the game. Max is getting there as far as learning how to play fullback and letting the game come to him.”

Seaburg also added that he would be “shocked” if Pennington didn’t play next week against Huntley.

Skol recovered a fumble on Jacobs’ first possession of the game, giving C-G (4-1, 4-1 FVC) the ball at the Golden Eagles’ 37-yard line.

“I just blitzed off the edge,” Skol said. “I saw [Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick] pitch it, and the next thing I know the ball is on the ground, so I picked it up."

Skol capped the drive with an 11-yard rushing touchdown. He scored another touchdown on a 13-yard run later in the quarter and added his third in the third quarter.

C-G running back Ryan Magel ran his way to a 78-yard touchdown to put the Trojans up 21-0 at halftime.

Jacobs (2-2, 2-2) struggled offensively and one reason might have been the absence of starting running back Loren Strickland, who was out sick. Fellow backs Aidan Ludlum and David Butros each left the game with injuries.

Jacobs was forced to pass, which it did on 73 percent of its plays from scrimmage. Katrenick finished the game 27 of 57 passing for 270 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for one of Jacobs’ late fourth-quarter scores.

“We dropped so many balls,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “It was a tough night. Applaud (Cary-Grove), they played well.”

C-G had two takeaways in the second half. One was an interception by defensive back Benjamin Ferrell, which was run back 65 yards. Another was a recovered fumble that Collin Walsh returned 20 yards for a touchdown.

C-G led 35-0 before Jacobs added the two scores late.

"I’m happy, certainly, with the result, but there’s a lot of work to do still," Seaburg said.

UNSUNG HERO

Collin Walsh

Cary-Grove, Sr., DB/K

Walsh recovered a fumble and ran the ball 20 yards for a touchdown to put Cary-Grove up 35-0 in the fourth quarter. He also made five extra points as the kicker.

Cary-Grove 35, Jacobs 14

Cary-Grove 14 7 7 7 - 35

Jacobs 0 0 0 14 - 14

First quarter

C-G — Skol 11 run (Walsh kick), 6:03.

C-G — Skol 13 run (Walsh kick), 2:00.

Second quarter

C-G — Magel 78 run (Walsh kick), 0:58.

Third quarter

C-G — Skol 8 run (Walsh kick), 0:08.

Fourth quarter

C-G — Walsh 20 fumble recovery (Walsh kick), 11:50.

J — Farrissey 26 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 7:56.

J — Katrenick 1 run (Smith kick), 5:23.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Cary-Grove: Collins 8-63, Magel 8-87, Pressley 7-54, Skol 24-142, Priester 1-minus 1. Totals: 48-344. Jacobs: Katrenick 13-23, Butros 7-43, Ludlum 1-2. Totals: 21-68.

PASSING — Cary-Grove: Collins 1-5-0-5. Jacobs: Katrenick: 27-57-1-270.

RECEIVING — Cary-Grove: McQuade 1-5. Jacobs: Farrissey 10-122, Loewen 8-91, Maegdlin-Ferguson 3-26, Butros 2-2, Fitzsimmons 1-17, Patrician 1-11, Benner 1-1.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS — Cary-Grove 349, Jacobs 338.

AND ANOTHER THING …

Jacobs inducted Maria Tamburrino, a 2010 graduate, and Crenden Keller, a former coach and athletic director, into its Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of Friday’s game. Tamburrino was a three-sport athlete and Keller had a 77-23-1 record as head wrestling coach.

