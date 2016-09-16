High school football: Johnsburg keeps rolling with win over Stillman Valley

JOHNSBURG – It isn’t often a team runs 36 fewer plays than its opponent, yet still manages to outgain them by close to 300 yards.

That’s what undefeated Johnsburg did Friday night during its 47-0 nonconference shutout against visiting Stillman Valley.

The Skyhawks (4-0), which came into the game ranked fifth in the latest Class 4A Associated Press polls, ran just 33 plays, but tallied 434 yards of offense. The Cardinals (1-3), meanwhile, used a methodical ball-control rushing attack that included 69 plays, but resulted in just 138 total yards.

The huge disparity in time of possession didn't make a bit of difference.

Johnsburg's defense had 10 tackles for losses, three sacks, and just 11 of Stillman Valley's plays went for more than four yards. Almost half (34 plays) were gains of two yards or less.

"I thought the defense played really well," said Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf. "It was tough for them too, because (Stillman Valley) was chewing up a ton of clock, and waiting until there was two or three seconds left on the play clock nearly every single down."

The victory was the second consecutive shutout for Johnsburg. And though they weren't on the field on offense for long, when they were, they made every snap count.

Quarterback Riley Buchanan (8-for-13, 188 yards) completed all five of his first half passes, and found receiver Nico LoDolce (six receptions, 163 yards) for a pair of touchdown strikes during that span.

"I kind of set them up on my routes," LoDolce said. "I did a lot of double-moves. And I paid close attention to their coverages. Knowing their coverages allowed me to get open and find the holes in their secondary."

Senior running back Alex Peete, who surpassed the 4,000-yard mark for his career a week ago, also had another huge game. He ran the ball just 16 times, but finished with 182 yards and four touchdowns. He now has 13 rushing TDs this season.

But he doesn't have a single scholarship offer from a Division I or II school.

"It definitely puts a bit of a chip on my shoulder," said Peete. "It makes me run even harder out there, and it motivates me more. I want to prove to everyone just how good I am as an athlete, and show everyone how important I am to my team.

"But my focus right now is on this team and this season, so I can't get caught looking too far ahead. Hopefully, my time will come, but for now, we've got unfinished business to take care of. This group has a chance to be pretty special by the end of the year if we keep working hard."

UNSUNG HERO

Jack Kegel

Johnsburg, jr., OLB-HB

Kegel was everywhere defensively with jarring hits, tallying a pair of sacks and a 10-yard tackle for a loss. But it was his lone carry in the fourth quarter that got the crowd fired up. On the play, he reeled off a jaw-dropping 60-yard Barry Sanders-eqsue touchdown, in which he completely reversed field from left to right. .

QUICK STATS

Stillman Valley 0 0 0 0 — 0

Johnsburg 12 7 7 21 — 47

SCORING

1st Quarter

J – Peete 35 run,4:44 (Pass failed)

J – LoDolce 8 pass from Buchanan (Run failed), 1:49

2nd Quarter

J – LoDolce 85 pass from Buchanan, 9:07

3rd Quarter

J – Peete 3 run, 9:23

4th Quarter

J – Peete 21 run, 11:26

J – Peete 32 run, 8:22

J – Kegel 60 run, 1:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Johnsburg: Peete 16-182, Kegel 1-60, Buchanan 3-4. Totals: 20-246. Stillman Valley: Atchison 16-30, Durfey 6-25, Ross 4-23, Van Vleet 12-20, Wood 7-11, Hilliard 4-8, Ledger 1-7, Wilhite 6-4, Volden 3-3, Rose 2- -minus 6 . Totals: 61-125.

PASSING–Johnsburg: Buchanan 8-13-0-188. Stillman Valley: Wilhite 3-8-0-13.

RECEIVING–Johnsburg: LoDolce 6-163, Curry 1-20, Kegel 1-5. Stillman Valley: Schlaf 2-12, Morphey 1-1.

TOTAL YARDS: Johnsburg 434, Stillman Valley 138.

Sophomore score: Stillman Valley 20, Johnsburg 0

AND ANOTHER THING...

Johnsburg committed eight penalties for 65 yards. Five of those came in the first half, including two flags that resulted in first downs For Stillman Valley. “We’ve really got to clean that aspect of our game up,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “We have to be more disciplined. That’s a lot of field position.”